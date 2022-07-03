Maisie Williams Said It’s a ‘Bit Arrogant’ to Think She Could Play Her Dream Role

Kate Bush has always been an iconic singer. The singer is experiencing a resurgence in popularity after her song got featured in Stranger Things’ latest season. Bush has been tossed back into mainstream popularity, and mentions of her have not been scarce. Maisie Williams recently said playing Bush is her dream role, but she feels it’s a “bit arrogant” to think she could do so.

Who is Kate Bush?

Bush is an English musician born in July 30, 1958. The singer began writing songs when she was only 11. EMI Records signed her after David Gilmour, Pink Floyd’s guitarist helped produce her demo tape. Bush used the advance she earned from EMI to learn interpretive dances taught by David Bowie’s former teacher Lindsay Kemp.

Bush dropped her debut album in 1978 called The Kick Inside. The label wanted Bush to go with a rock-oriented song as the album’s title track, but Bush, not one to back down, insisted that the title track should be “Wuthering Heights.” The album sold more than a million copies in the UK alone, with “Wuthering Heights” topping charts in the UK and Australia.

She became the first woman in the UK to reach number one on the charts with a self-written song. Guinness World Records stated that the singer became the first female artist in pop history to have penned every track on a debut album that sold millions.

Bush began gaining artistic independence in album production and produced her own studio albums since releasing The Dreaming in 1982. She set up her own management and publishing company to take control of her work. Bush released Lion Heart, Never Forever, The Dreaming, Hounds of Love, The Whole Story, and The Sensual World within a decade and went on hiatus after her seventh album, The Red Shoes.

She returned with Aerial in 2005 but gained attention with her residency in 2014. In 2022, the Netflix series Stranger Things used her 1985 song “Running Up That Hill” in its fourth season. The song earned Bush renewed attention and charted at number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Maisie Williams thinks it’s ‘arrogant’ to want to play Kate Bush

With Bush’s legend, it’s easy to see why an actor would want to bring her story to the big screen. If there was ever to be a biopic done on the singer, Game of Thrones star Williams would like to be the first in line to audition and possibly land the role.

In her recent interview with Wired, Williams answered a question asking her about her dream role. She said, “I’d love to play Kate Bush,” but clarified that she loves doing many things. However, Williams explained that playing Bush would be “fun.” She said,

“I think that she’s really interesting and I think she’s got a really interesting story as well. But it’s quite like, it’s a bit arrogant to be like, ‘I want to play Kate Bush.’ ‘Cause like who knows if I should play Kate Bush. But if the opportunity arises and I do a good audition, I would like to play Kate Bush.”

Other times Maisie Williams has played real people

Williams is a talented actor who has been fortunate enough to bring real-life people’s stories to a larger audience. Williams is set to appear in The New Look, a TV series that explores the rise of the two major fashion houses, Chanel and Dior, in the ’40s. Williams plays Christian Dior’s sister Catherine Dior.

Williams also plays punk rock icon and model Jordan Mooney (Pamela Rookie) in Pistol, based on Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol by Steve Jones.

