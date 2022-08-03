Maisie Williams Said She and Sophie Turner Try to Hang out When in Each Other’s Countries

Filming a show for eight years means building relationships with your fellow cast and crew. Actor Maisie Williams discussed her Game of Thrones co-star Sophie Turner in a recent interview, stating that they “try to hang out” when in each other’s countries.

How did Maisie and Sophie become friends?

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO via Getty Images

Wired caught up with actor Maisie Williams for a fun YouTube interview in which she answered frequently Googled questions about everything from her love life to her eyebrows to her relationship with Sophie Turner.

She brightened at the mention of her Game of Thrones co-star, stating, “We don’t live on the same continent anymore, which is heartbreaking.” But she did say that they visit each other. Maisie Williams lives in West Sussex, U.K., and Sophie Jonas lives in Miami, Florida, with her husband, Joe Jonas.

While they remain close, Williams was unable to attend the wedding of her cast mate, nor has she had the opportunity to meet Jonas’ children.

The two met on the set of Game of Thrones. Maisie Williams played Arya Stark, and then Sophie Turner played her elder sister, Sansa Stark. The show was the beginning of both of their acting careers. Because they were so young when the show began, they, in many ways, grew up together.

Did Maisie Williams and Sophie Jonas get matching tattoos?

The Game Of Thrones co-stars became so close during filming that Sophie Jonas even joked to Dr. Phil that their relationship was “destructive.” The two spent so much time together that they tended to isolate themselves and not hang out with anyone else.

In fact, Maisie Williams and Jonas became so close on the set of Game of Thrones that they even got matching tattoos, according to Elle magazine. The tattoos commemorate the date that both Williams and Jonas were officially cast as Arya and Sansa Stark on Game Of Thrones.

Both have continued to act since their roles on Game of Thrones ended but continue to be known best for their roles as Arya and Sansa Stark.

What was being on ‘Game Of Thrones’ like?

For Maisie Williams, playing Arya Stark of Winterfell was sometimes at odds with where she was at in life. Her parents decided to let her focus on acting and put her education on the back burner. This decision no doubt helped propel her professionally, but it had consequences socially. While she was growing into a young woman, her role sometimes had her resenting Arya Stark.

However, the show remains something she is deeply proud of and looks back on fondly. Meeting Sophie Turner and her other Game Of Thrones co-stars is something she is grateful for, and no doubt the friends will continue to follow one another’s careers and personal lives.

What has Maisie Williams been up to lately?

Quite a lot, it seems. Maisie Williams has had her hands in everything from entrepreneurship to producing, and, of course, more acting. She’s played some fun and exciting roles and looks forward to continuing her acting career.

She’s also discovered that she is quite the country girl and is happily living in West Sussex, U.K., with her boyfriend, Reuben Selby.

Some of her recent roles include:

The New Look (pre-production), where she plays Catherine Dior, sister of famous designer Christian Dior, Pistol (2022), The Owners (2020), Two Weeks To Live (2020), Gen: Lock, (2019-2021), The New Mutants (2020), just to name some of her projects.

Williams is also involved with creative and entrepreneurial endeavors and has expressed interests in everything from playing Kate Bush in a movie to making her own dolls.

RELATED: Maisie Williams Wants To Play Another Rock Icon After ‘Pistol’