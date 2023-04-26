Major Change Confirmed for ‘You’ Season 5

The popular Netflix series You is coming to an end. Renewed for a fifth and final season, fans of the show are eager to know how the story of Joe Goldberg will come to a close, especially after the events of Season 4, which showcased a different aspect of his character.

We know a few details about the final season, including a significant confirmed change in production. Many fan theories about the ending of the popular show are also circulating.

The final season of Netflix’s ‘You’

Penn Badgley at The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon | Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

According to People, Penn Badgley will return as Joe Goldberg, with Charlotte Ritchie likely reprising her role as Kate Galvin. With Joe returning to New York City at the end of Season 4, it’s believed that the final season will take place there. This also offers numerous opportunities for Joe to confront the ghosts of his past.

Netflix hasn’t yet released a synopsis for Season 5, but recently Badgley shared with PEOPLE what he hopes we’ll see. The actor explained that he hoped things were “building towards a greater resolution.” With Joe having a level of power and status he’s never had before, it will be entertaining to see what he does with it.

“With Love [Victoria Pedretti], he technically had wealth, and he was adjacent to some power, but he hated it, and he didn’t take it for his own. Whereas now, he seems to be embracing it and taking it for his own. And to be honest, that’s sort of terrifying prospect.”

New showrunners take over for Sera Gamble

Starting with Season 5, new showrunners will be in charge of the series initially developed by Sera Gamble for Greg Berlanti. Michel Foley and Justin W. Lo, who are executive producers, will assume Gamble’s daily show running duties, according to PEOPLE.

Gamble is moving on to new projects and explained her gratitude for Berlanti Productions, Alloy Entertainment, author Caroline Kepnes, and the production’s partners at Netflix and Warner Bros.

“Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast, and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun,” Gamble said. ” And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgley. I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I’m excited to watch and support the You team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion.”

What could happen in the final season of ‘You’?

In the final season of You, Joe won’t have to go into hiding for the first time since Season 1. After he killed the wealthy father of his Season 4 love interest Kate, she’s now one of the richest people in the world. That’s a good thing considering Joe revealed the complete truth about his history of violence, and she accepted it. It provided him an opportunity to erase the crimes of his past and reclaim his original identity as Joe Goldberg in New York City.

What happens next? Fans of the show have theories, according to Elite Daily.

Some fans pointed out that in the final moments of the fourth season, Kate mentioned that Joe recently bought a bookstore that was about to close. It wasn’t named, but it could be Mooney’s, the home of Joe’s first glass cage from the first season. Since he’s returning to New York City, there is a chance he might come across his half-brother, whose existence was revealed in the Season 3 finale.

It was revealed that plans were in place for Jenna Ortega’s character, Ellie, to make a comeback in Season 4, but it didn’t materialize because of her commitment to filming Wednesday. Fans are hopeful that she might appear in the final season since she is aware of Joe’s past in LA. They also speculate that if Ellie tracks down Nadia, between the two of them, they know enough to ruin Joe.

Finally, with Joe now a wealthy and powerful man, fans are curious about how he will handle his newfound status. Will it have a negative effect on him? Could it mean trouble for Kate? Although the release date for the final season is unknown, it promises to provide answers to these intriguing questions.