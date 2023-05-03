Major ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Announcement Shakes Up the Ballroom for Season 32

Over the past three seasons, Dancing with the Stars has experienced more than its share of changes: host and cast changes, tragedies, and the switch from network to streaming troubled fans. However, the newest announcement from the ballroom switches things up yet again. Production for season 32 will start over the next several months: what is the most current change to the fan-favorite celebrity competition series?

‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 32 will crown a new mirrorball winner in the Fall of 2023 | Eric McCandless via Getty Images

‘Dancing with the Stars’ returns to ABC after a one-season hiatus

Just 11 months ago, it was announced Dancing with the Stars would air exclusively on Disney+. The series would no longer air on ABC, its longtime home and a hit for the Alphabet network for 30 seasons.

Vulture reported the decision to bring the show to Disney+ came after former executives at Disney Media and Entertainment Division believed the series home on the platform would increase its weekly usage. This switch was met with frustration by fans, who did not want to pay extra to watch their favorite show.

But a return to network television doesn’t mean Dancing with the Stars will completely abandon its home on Disney+. Vulture reported that the series would once again air live on the ABC network while continuing to stream live.

The competition dance series has suffered several significant blows over the past year

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars has found itself at a crossroads. Several key events have occurred over the past year that may change the heart of the series.

First, at the close of season 31, Cheryl Burke and Mark Ballas retired as pros. These longtime fan favorites have been a cornerstone of the series, and their absence will likely impact viewers.

Second, host Tyra Banks exited the series in March 2023. Hosting duties will now rest on former mirrorball winner Alfonso Ribiero and new co-host former pro-Julianne Hough.

Third, several of the show’s most popular pros may miss season 32 as they are all having children. Witney Carson, Lindsay Arnold, and Daniella Karagach have not confirmed if they plan a ballroom return. Peta Murgatroyd, who will soon welcome her second son, told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that she would return to the series if asked.

Finally, the heart of the Dancing with the Stars judging panel, Len Goodman, died at age 78 on April 24, 2023. TFans beloved the former professional ballroom dancer. He presided over the series’ 367 competing celebrities from 2005 through 2022. Goodman announced his retirement at the end of season 31 to spend more time with his family in the U.K.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 32: What we know so far

‘Dancing with the Stars’ pros perform on one of the series’ live tours | Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Thus far, all three Dancing with the Stars judges have confirmed a return for season 32. Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli will return to lead contestants on their ballroom journey.

Pros Val Chmerkovskiy and his wife, Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, have confirmed returns to the series. Sharna Burgess, who took a season off to raise her son, Zane, is a judge and is taping Dancing with the Stars Australia. However, if asked, she said she would return to the United States in time to perform during season 32

The series will return to ABC in September. Dancing with the Stars season 32 is expected to run through the end of November 2023.