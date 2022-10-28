There Are Major Differences Between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Divorce Announcements: ‘She Is So Done’ 

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen revealed they have finalized their divorce, and fans noticed the former couple’s statements have some key differences. Here’s what Brady and Bündchen said about their split and how fans interpreted the announcements.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were married for over a decade, but the famous couple is now legally divorced. According to Page Six, the former couple lived apart for the past several months after a fight, possibly related to Brady’s March announcement that he was coming out of retirement. The Super Bowl champion retired in February, just 40 days before reversing the decision.

“She is done with their marriage,” an insider close to Bündchen told People. “She was upset about it for a long time and it’s still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on.”

The source added, “She is just trying to figure out her life. She doesn’t have much contact with Tom.”

The 45-year-old NFL star and the 42-year-old supermodel have been married since 2009. They have two children, 12-year-old son Benjamin and 9-year-old daughter Vivian. Brady also shares 15-year-old son Jack with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen released separate statements about their divorce

On Oct. 27, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen shared separate statements announcing their divorce on their respective Instagram Stories (which automatically disappear after 24 hours).

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote as part of his lengthy announcement. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Although Bündchen worded her statement similarly, there are a few differences. “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” the model wrote. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

She continued, “The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

Fans pointed out the differences between the model’s and the athlete’s statements

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen fans noticed a few important differences in the former couple’s divorce announcements. They discussed the statements in a Reddit thread titled, “The difference between Tom vs Gisele’s divorce statement..she is so done.”

Several fans pointed out that Brady still referred to Bündchen as his “wife,” while the model called her former husband “Tom.” “I noticed he said my wife and she just said TOM,” wrote one fan. “Wife, where?! I don’t know her.”

“I’m sure they started as the same PR statement/template/draft sent to them and they each tweaked a bit, which is the interesting part,” said one fan. “He says ‘my wife’ and ‘we’ throughout. She says ‘I’ and ‘my’ a lot more, and she’s said before that her putting family first and him putting football first is what causes them issues.”

“He says ‘we’re blessed with children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way’. She says ‘MY priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all MY heart,’” another fan pointed out. “She doesn’t feel the kids are the center of Toms world. He also uses ‘we’ a bunch throughout and calls her ‘my wife’. She only uses ‘we’ twice, to say that they’ll coparent and to say that ‘we have grown apart’ (a sentence he didn’t include at all).”

Another fan opined, “She is done living her life beholden to the schedule of a football team, and that is clear.”

