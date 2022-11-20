4 Major Music Artists Who’ve Appeared in Made-For-Television Holiday Films

The holiday season is fast approaching, which means plenty of cuddling up under a blanket and watching a good Christmas movie. Mariah Carey is the undisputed Queen of Christmas, and Carey herself is no stranger to the classic Christmas movie. She’s just one of several musicians to star in a film for the holidays.

Kelly Rowland, ‘Merry Liddle Christmas’ series on Lifetime

Kelly Rowland has made a name for herself as a singer and a TV personality, as well as an actor. Since her years as a member of Destiny’s Child, Rowland has appeared in movies like Freddy vs. Jason, Think Like a Man, and Bad Hair.

In 2019, Rowland crossed over into the world of holiday movies, appearing in the Lifetime flick Merry Liddle Christmas. In the movie, Rowland played Jacquie Liddle, who invited her dysfunctional family over to her house in an attempt to have a harmonious Christmas together. Amidst the chaos of her visiting family, Jacquie falls in love with her neighbor Tyler, played by Thomas Cadrot.

A sequel, Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding, was released the following year. In the film, Jacquie and Tyler plan their dream destination Christmas wedding.

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby in the baby carriage. In 2021, Rowland and Cadrot reunited for Merry Little Christmas Baby, the natural culmination of the trilogy, where they prepare to welcome their first child together.

Mariah Carey, ‘A Christmas Melody’ on Hallmark

The 2015 movie A Christmas Melody marked a significant occasion for Mariah Carey. Not only was it the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer’s first-ever Christmas movie, but it was also Carey’s feature film directorial debut.

The movie stars Mean Girls‘ Lacey Chabert as widowed mother Kristin who moves back to her hometown in Ohio. There, she crosses paths with her former high school rival Melissa (played by Carey). By the end of the movie, the Christmas spirit brings happiness to all, and to all a good night.

Reba McEntire, ‘Christmas In Tune’ on Lifetime

Reba McEntire has recorded several Christmas albums over the years, and appeared in Christmas TV specials including Blake Shelton’s Not So Family Christmas and Kelly Clarkson’s Cautionary Christmas Music Tale.

In 2021, McEntire starred in the Lifetime movie Christmas In Tune. In the movie, she played singer Georgia Winter, who reunites with her husband singing partner Joe after their daughter asks them to perform in a local Christmas concert. Drama ensues as the family works through being back together again.

Tatyana Ali, ‘Jingle Belle,’ ‘Wrapped Up in Christmas,’ ‘A Picture Perfect Holiday,’ and more

Longtime actor and singer Tatyana Ali has appeared in many different holiday movies over the past decade. These include 2013’s Dear Secret Santa and A Very Larry Christmas, 2017’s Wrapped Up In Christmas, 2018’s Christmas Everlasting and Jingle Belle, 2019’s Christmas Hotel, and 2021’s A Picture Perfect Holiday.

