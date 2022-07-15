Malia White Has ‘No Hard Feelings’ Toward Hannah Ferrier – It’s All Water Under the ‘Below Deck Med’ Bridge

Malia White still gets questions about her fallout with Hannah Ferrier on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 and she wants fans to know she’s in a much better place today.

White and Ferrier reunited during Below Deck Med Season 5 when White returned as the franchise’s first female bosun. They had a touch-and-go friendship when White first appeared on Below Deck Med Season 2 as a green deckhand. But Ferrier and White decided to give friendship another chance when White returned.

Their best intentions went out the window when White, who shared a cabin with Ferrier, demanded everyone move cabins mid-season so she could bunk with her boyfriend when he replaced chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran. During the cabin swap, White found Ferrier’s unregistered prescription Valium and a vape pen. She snapped a photo, shared it with Captain Sandy Yawn, and Ferrier was promptly fired.

Malia White said the conflict with Hannah Ferrier is water under the bridge

White and Yawn received massive backlash when Ferrier was fired. And Ferrier made it clear she wanted nothing to do with them either. And while Below Deck Med Season 5 was filmed in 2019, the backlash continues. White, Yawn, and Ferrier are constantly asked about the incident.

White recently responded to a fan question on Instagram about the fallout. “I have no hard feelings or ill wishes toward Hannah,” White wrote along with a throwback photo. “I am happy to hear she is doing great! Season 6 and that year of my life was not my favorite chapter.”

But she added, “It’s all water under the bridge for me now! Looking back at season 2, it’s crazy to see how things have changed for all of us.”

Malia White did not leave ‘Below Deck Med’ because of season 5

Indeed life is very different for everyone involved. In addition to welcoming her daughter Ava, Ferrier married Josh Roberts, runs several businesses, and recently finished filming new reality series, The Real Love Boat. She also bought a house and seems happier than ever.

White’s days of being a green deckhand are also in the past. She told Showbiz Cheat Sheet she stepped away from Below Deck in order to get more experience in the yachting industry. However, some fans thought she was not on Below Deck Med Season 7 because of the fallout with Ferrier.

“I didn’t leave for that reason,” she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “I haven’t left. It’s not that I might never come back to the show. I’m just not on the next season. I got in a really bad scooter accident. And I’m studying for this big oral [exam], so it’s just a good time for me to take a break and take a step back. And the misconceptions are on the show [that] I got a lot of heat for the whole Hannah thing and all this stuff. It’s like, I don’t hold any regrets or anxiety toward the show. It’s just what’s happened has happened and time to move on from it. Everyone’s learned, and it’s time to just kind of move on.”

Malia White took a social media beating after ‘Below Deck Med’ Season 5

White admitted that she became pretty exasperated during the flurry of hate she received during Below Deck Med Season 5. “I can’t say much, but everyone takes it as I snitched on Hannah,” she said on the Brandi Glanville Unfiltered podcast.

“And that’s not exactly how it all went down. But I understand that that’s how she feels,” she continued. “I don’t dislike Hannah. That’s the thing is Hannah and I in work mode, we would sometimes be at each other and we’d get frustrated with each other. But I’ve never disliked Hannah. Even meeting Hannah on season one. I never disliked her or hated her or wanted to out her.”

White added, “So, yeah, I know it looks like s***, and I apologized,” she said. “I apologized to Hannah, but my hands are tied with that. I suffer with anxiety really bad as well. And my side didn’t come out because it doesn’t matter. It’s irrelevant. But there’s a certain way to handle having prescription medication on board. It’s how we have to do it on every vessel. It’s just how it’s done.”

“Listen, I got absolutely s*** on,” she said about the fallout. “Like I got told, ‘Malia’s against mental health.’ And ‘Malia’s a snitch.’ I was like ‘F*** all of this.’ I’m not against mental health. I am for doing everything by rules and regulations because I understand what Captain Sandy is up against with her captain’s license.”

