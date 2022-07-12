Malia White Is Open to Appear on Any ‘Below Deck’ Series – ‘if They Want Me Back That’s a Possibility’ [Exclusive]

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 set sail without bosun Malia White and fans couldn’t help but compare new bosun Raygan Tyler to her.

Captain Sandy Yawn explained that White was studying to become a first officer, so she was not available to appear this season. White told Showbiz Cheat Sheet she would love to return at a higher rank, but she’d also be interested in exploring other Below Deck series.

“This is my career now, advancing to officer and captain one day,” she said. “So as I advance in my career, if they want me back, then that’s a possibility. But I didn’t leave. I’m just studying. I’m still very much involved in yachting.”

Malia White would have to be a 3rd deckhand on ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’

White loves a challenge, so trying her hand at sailing might be something she’d love to explore. “I’d never say no to sailing or anything after meeting those guys in New York. Like New York was so much fun,” she said. White joined Below Deck Sailing Yacht‘s chief stew Daisy Kelliher and Captain Glenn Shephard at the NBC Upfronts in May. “Daisy seems like a blast. If I could sail, I would definitely be out there with her and Glenn. But they’ll have to teach me first [laughs].”

She added that she’d have to start from scratch on deck. “I don’t know the first thing about like pulling for the sails and doing all the driving,” she said. “I actually really don’t even know the terminology for sailing. That would be a whole new learning experience for me. Like, I wouldn’t even feel comfortable. I’d have to probably go on as like a junior deckhand to learn how to sail. It’s just a whole different world. But yeah, I love those guys. Daisy and Captain Glenn, they were awesome.”

She’d love ‘Below Deck Down Under’ or ‘Below Deck’

White would also love to adventure over to Below Deck Down Under, which films in Australia. “When I saw that Down Under has all this diving and stuff, I was like, ‘Hey, how come I’m not on Down Under?’ I want to go to Australia and go diving,” White said. “So yeah, I’d definitely go there. And the captain is awesome. Captain Jason [Chambers]. I met him when we were in Fort Lauderdale, we were both taking classes and we ran into each other and yeah, he just seems like an absolute gem.”

White would also be up for working under Captain Lee Rosbach after she met chef Rachel Hargrove. “Or maybe even join chef Rachel. She’s awesome as well. Any franchise at this point.”

What is Malia White doing now?

For now, she’s working on moving up in rank while taking a break from Below Deck. “So soon I should be stepping up to second officer, and I’m going to be taking my oral exam for my officer watch ticket and my chief mate’s ticket,” she said. “And it’s getting closer and closer. After my chief mate’s ticket, I’ll start earning time towards my master 3000. So it’s definitely getting closer and closer.”

White is also hosting the Total Ship Show podcast and season 2 dropped on July 12. “So [Total Ship Show] season 1 ended up being a lot of my fellow Below Deck castmates, which is great,” she said. “But as the seasons progress, I want to include different walks of life from the maritime industry. So, we’ll hear from people from like the commercial sector, people from other parts of yachting, all different areas of the maritime industry, not just surrounding Below Deck.”

She teased guests like Captain Kate McCue who is the first female captain of a large cruise ship. Plus, “We’ve got some exciting stories of just like incidents that have happened at sea, which is another reason why I kind of wanted to build this platform is to show the other side to being at sea,” she continued. “It’s not all charter guests and running out of champagne. There’s actual dangerous things happening at sea.”

