How The Mamas and the Papas’ Mama Cass Inspired ‘Hairspray’ Actor Nikki Blonsky

Nikki Blonsky from Hairspray often shares her appreciation (and admiration) for other public figures. That includes Mama Cass of The Mamas and the Papas. Here’s what the “Good Morning Baltimore” singer said about representation in film and pop culture.

Nikki Blonsky starred as Tracy Turnblad in ‘Hairspray’

She became one of the nicest kids in town. In her breakout role, Blonsky portrayed Tracy Turnblad in the movie musical adaptation of Hairspray, lending her voice to hits like “Good Morning Baltimore” and “Without Love.”

Blonsky appeared alongside Zac Efron, with their characters fighting for fair opportunities and equal rights on and off their local television show. The production featured a star-studded cast including James Marsden, Michelle Pfeiffer, Queen Latifah, and Amanda Bynes.

Nikki Blonsky found an ‘idol’ in Mama Cass from the Mamas and the Papas

Blonsky often shares her support for other public figures, including her Hairspray cast members like Efron and Travolta. She also named one of her biggest inspirations during the Allison Interviews podcast with Allison Kugel.

“Kids need to see more representation of people who look like them on TV. I know growing up, for me, that is how I found my idols,” Blonsky said. “When I looked at the TV and saw Mama Cass (from The Mamas and the Papas) for the first time in a movie called Pufnstuf. There was this plus-sized beautiful woman singing, and I thought, ‘I can do that.’”

The Mamas and the Papas were best known for songs like “California Dreamin’,” “Dream A Little Dream Of Me,” and “Dedicated To The One I Love.” As noted by Blonsky, some band members starred in television and movie-related projects.

The message reiterated by Blonsky is one of the larger themes in Hairspray. In the movie musical, Tracy Turnblad wanted to dance on television, even though she didn’t look like the other teenage girls on the local dance show.

Nikki Blonsky has a close friendship with co-star John Travolta

Blonsky has two upcoming film appearances, as well as a memoir scheduled for a 2023 release. When asked about career advice during her appearance on the same podcast, Blonsky recalled wisdom from a Hairspray cast member — John Travolta.

“Honestly, it comes from the advice that John [Travolta] gave me while we were on set,” Blonsky said. “‘Always be yourself.’ That is what John told me. He said, ‘Always stay true to Nikki. Don’t change for this business or anybody in the business. Don’t take any roles that don’t feel right to you. Do it your way. Just do what feels right in your heart.’”

“I have taken that with me through every movie, every TV show, and every life experience that I’ve gone through,” she continued. “Hairspray was the greatest blessing in the world in my life, but my relationship with John and his advice really is something that I could have never fathomed.”

The actor added that despite Travolta’s star power and schedule, he makes time to talk on her birthday and holidays. That “means so much” to Blonsky, who further elaborated on her friendship with Travolta.

