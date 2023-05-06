Mama June’s Husband Justin Stroud Clarifies His Marriage ‘Regret’ – ‘I Wanted It to Be Done the Right Way’ [Exclusive]

June Shannon, best known as Mama June from the reality TV show Mama June: Family Crisis made headlines when she suddenly married Justin Stroud. But does Justin now regret the nuptials?

Mama June: Family Crisis Season 6 teased that Justin regretted the wedding and headlines leading up to May 5 premiere implied that the newlyweds could be headed for divorce. So what did Justin really mean?

Mama June’s husband Justin does not regret the marriage

Justin and June laughed about the slew of headlines implying that they were unhappy and that Justin regrets marrying Mama June.

Mama June: Family Crisis key art | WE tv

“That definitely is not true,” Justin told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “What I meant by that is I wanted it to be done the right way. I do love and actually care about this woman. And I was kind of thrown into the TV life and all that stuff.”

“At the beginning, I was already getting a lot of hate on social media,” he revealed. “So, I just wanted it to be done right. This is really her first wedding, and I wanted her to have the wedding of her dreams. And when people say that I was here for this and that when that wasn’t the case.”

Justin also said June slid into his DMs and that he vaguely knew who she was. “Of course, everybody has heard of Mama June and Honey Boo Boo, but I don’t watch much TV myself,” he said. “So I never watched the show, but I did know who she was. But that had nothing to do with it. She actually got in my inbox.”

June Shannon describes Justin Stroud as that ‘constant’

June opened up about why she believes that Justin is “the one” for her. “For me, it was just like when I was getting to know who I was for the first time and people were coming in and out of my life,” she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

“He was probably just that one constant. And he was kind of intriguing because he didn’t want nothing, he wasn’t trying to get my money,” June added. “He wasn’t trying to be around for any certain reason. And then came the day that I really needed someone really, really genuinely asking, ‘Hey, how are you doing’? And like, I don’t know, this person’s really intriguing me. Then I started liking him, and we met in person.”

“And then we hung out and that was like the first time I was like, OK,” she smiled. “A few weeks later, I saw him and he was like, ‘Oh, something was different about you.’ And there was something about [him]. A couple of weeks passed, and it was like September 17. I came back from a trip, and I ended up stopping in town. And I was like, ‘Hey, I really like you.’ And so he was like, ‘Ok ‘and he asked me to be his girlfriend, and that was it.”

Justin says June lets him be his genuine self

Justin is grateful he found someone who lets him be his authentic self. “For me, she allows me to be me,” he said. “She doesn’t try to change me. And she’s there for me, through the good, the bad, the ugly. It doesn’t matter. She’s still going to be right there, whether I’m right or I’m wrong.”

“And that speaks volumes,” Justin added. “That’s what love is. When you’re willing to sacrifice for that other person. And a lot of us haven’t experienced that, so when I experienced it with her, I knew I had to keep this.”

Mama June: Family Crisis Season 6 is on Friday at 9 p.m. on WE tv, with new episodes available on the popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK every Tuesday.