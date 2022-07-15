Who Is the Man Being Referred to as Prince Harry’s ‘New Brother’?

Two years after moving to California, Prince Harry joined a sports club to participate in his favorite pastime.

In May 2022, the Duke of Sussex was photographed playing polo with the Los Padres at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club. He played in a tournament with his good friend Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras. Here’s more about Harry’s polo buddy and why some fans are calling him the prince’s “new brother.”

Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for St Regis Hotel & Resorts

Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras go way back

Figueras is an Argentine polo player who’s dubbed the “David Beckham of polo.” He’s also a model and since 2015 has been the face of Ralph Lauren’s Black Label. Figueras currently co-owns and plays for the Black Watch Polo Team.

The athlete and Duke of Sussex have been close for years, in fact, Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier were guests at Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding in 2018. The men have also played in several polo matches together over the years, many of those for charity.

Delfina Blaquier and Nacho Figueras arrive for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding | CHRIS JACKSON/AFP via Getty Images

They started playing polo together again in Santa Monica

When the polo season began in California, Figueras talked about playing the sport with Prince Harry again.

He told KCLU: “My polo team has a platform where we use the sport and the platform to raise awareness for charities. Harry’s going to be a part of this team. Him and I wanted this team to be very local and to pay tribute to Southern California because of him moving here and paying tribute to his new home.”

Figueras also mentioned Harry in a number of Instagram posts before and after matches.

“Thrilled to be riding alongside my friend, Prince Harry, and the rest of the Los Padres team at the @santabarbarapoloclub‘s Harry East Memorial Tournament,” he wrote. “We’ve ridden together many times over the years and now that we’re both parents, it’s extra special to be able to spend this time together. The name Los Padres was inspired by the proximity of the field to the Los Padres National Forest and also by our connection as fathers.”

Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry walk out together before the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for St Regis Hotel & Resorts

Fans commented on the ‘brothers’ Instagram pic

Following Harry and Meghan’s visit to England during the queen’s Platinum Jubliee when the duke did not interact with his brother Prince William at all, Figueras shared a snap of Harry back at home in Santa Barbara. On June 19, Figueras posted the photo of the two on Instagram and captioned it: “Happy Father’s Day to all the padres from the padres of the #lospadrespoloteam.” A number of fans commented on the pic and referred to the duo as “brothers.”

“Two handsome brothers #happyfathersday,” one wrote.

“Wow! The precious brothers,” another commented. “Happy Father’s Day. Hope Prince Harry will go to Aspen with you.”

And, a third fan posted: “Happy Father’s Day to both of you. We love you guys. Bros 4 life.”

