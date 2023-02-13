The Man Who Raised Richard Burton (Who Wasn’t His Father)

Actor Richard Burton was born in Wales in 1925. The famous celebrity died in 1984 at the age of 58. Burton’s birth name was Richard Jenkins, but he made his stage name Richard Burton to honor the man who adopted him and encouraged him to become an actor.

Richard Burton | Evening Standard/Getty Images

Richard Burton was taken in by a man named Philip Burton

After Burton’s mother died, he was taken in by his older sister Cecelia and her husband. While in school and training as a cadet with the Royal Air Force, Richard Burton met Philip Burton.

Philip Burton was impressed with Richard Burton’s promising talent and began tutoring him and helping him with theatre. He attempted to officially adopt Richard Burton, but was unable too because of the actor’s age.

Instead, Philip Burton became his official legal guardian and changed the actor’s name to Richard Burton.

“He came into my life in 1943 and went out of it in 1984. Despite his faults, none of them petty, I remember Richard with pride in his best achievements and with gratitude for a fulfilling paternal relationship that lasted over 40 years and still remains deeply within me,” Philip Burton said according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Richard Burton and Philip Burton had a falling out

Even though Philip Burton helped launch Richard Burton’s career, the two became estranged after the actor married Elizabeth Taylor in 1964.

When Burton and Taylor first met on the set of Cleopatra in 1962, Taylor was married to Eddie Fisher and Burton was married to Sybil Christopher. Their affair was exposed, and they married after divorcing their former partners.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, “Philip Burton refused to speak to his son for two years” after Richard Burton married Taylor.

However, Taylor helped the two start speaking again.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that “Ms. Taylor, who married Richard Burton twice, encouraged the reconciliation with his father. She asked the elder Burton to help the actor when he became frustrated with a production of Hamlet.”

Richard Burton left money for his unofficial adoptive father

In 1984, Burton died from an intracerebral hemorrhage. At the time of his death, Burton was married to Sally Hay Burton and had multiple children and step-children.

According to the Associated Press, Burton left most of his “to the Associated Press, Burton “left the bulk of his $2.7 million estate to his fourth wife” and also left Hay his “homes in Haiti and in Switzerland.”

When it came to his children, the Associated Press reports that “Burton left nearly $350,000 each to Katherine and Jessica Burton, his daughters from his first marriage to Sybil Williams, and $279,000 to Maria Burton, whom he and Miss Taylor adopted” and “also left $15,000 each to his former step-children, Liza Todd and Christopher Wilding.”

However, the actor also left money for other family members and friends. The Associated Press reports that Richard Burton left Philip Burton “with $15,000” in his will.