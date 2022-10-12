‘Manifest’ Cast Reacts to Filming Final Episode

Manifest has begun its final descent. (And fans might be tired of seeing that pun.) The fourth and final season has officially wrapped production, according to Netflix. Filming Manifest Season 4 has undoubtedly been an emotional journey for the stars, as just last year, they weren’t even sure they’d have a chance to finish the story that began in 2018. On their final day at work, Manifest cast members took to social media to celebrate the series and bid farewell to their characters.

‘Manifest’ Season 4 has officially wrapped filming

On Oct. 11, the Manifest Twitter account shared a collection of cast photos to mark the end of production. The images featured main stars Ty Doran (who plays Cal Stone), J.R. Ramirez (Jared Vasquez), Daryl Edwards (Robert Vance), Parveen Kaur (Saanvi Bahl), Josh Dallas (Ben Stone), and Melissa Roxburgh (Michaela Stone). Additionally, Garrett Wareing was photographed on set, as his character, TJ, will make a long-awaited return in season 4. Finally, the images also included Manifest creator Jeff Rake and guest stars Ali Sohailia (Eagan) and Jared Grimes (Adrian).

“That’s a wrap,” the account wrote with a heart.

Manifest Season 4 was able to happen largely because of its dedicated fans. The series aired its first three seasons on NBC, but the network unexpectedly canceled the show after the cliffhanger season 3 finale in June 2021. However, a fan campaign to save Manifest quickly launched on social media and Netflix, which gained streaming rights for seasons 1 through 3 around the same time. A few months later, Netflix announced its decision to finish Manifest’s story with a 20-episode fourth and final season.

‘Manifest’ cast members shared emotional goodbyes on their final days of filming

Now and then…

That’s a wrap on Ben Stone. Thank you @reallyjeffrake. Thank you to the most talented and passionate crew alive. And most of all, thank you to all of you who gave @manifestonnetflix a space in your lives. Love, JD pic.twitter.com/f8m1tPuhdD — joshdallas (@JoshDallas) October 7, 2022

As Manifest Season 4 filming wrapped in New York, many of the cast members shared emotional goodbyes on social media. Dallas, for example, shared “now and then” photos with Rake and Roxburgh. He thanked “the most talented and passionate crew alive,” as well as the fans who made it all possible.

Holly Taylor (Angelina Meyer) said goodbye to her character with some photos of flowers she received.

“That’s a wrap on Angelina,” she tweeted. “Already miss all the people that make this show a first-class experience.”

Luna Blaise (Olive Stone) shared a teary-eyed selfie and other cast photos on her Instagram account, and she poured her heart out in a lengthy caption.

“My eternal gratitude to each and every soul that I got the chance to work and grow alongside with on this journey. It’s been an absolute pleasure getting to know and love miss Olive Stone and I will forever hold her so so close 2 my heart,” she wrote, in part. “We made something pretty damn special.”

Elsewhere on Instagram, Roxburgh shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos with the caption, “Thank you for flying with us.”

‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 arrives on Netflix in November

The first 10 episodes of Manifest Season 4 will arrive in just a few weeks. The season kicks off with a two-year time jump, so there will be plenty of catching up to do with the beloved characters. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for season 4 part 2, but with production wrapped, it may not be too far down the line.

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 premieres on Netflix on Nov. 4.

