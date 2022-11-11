‘Manifest’: 3 Mind-Blowing Fan Predictions for Season 4 Part 2

There are just 10 episodes left to go in Manifest Season 4, and many fans are gearing up for an epic (and probably emotional) ending to the series. Not much is known yet about Manifest Season 4 Part 2, but there are plenty of predictions for what will happen next. Here are a few fan theories.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for Manifest Season 4 Part 1.]

Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone in ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 | Netflix

Michaela will be pregnant with Zeke’s child

One popular theory on Reddit suggests that Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) could find out she’s pregnant with Zeke’s (Matt Long) child in part 2. She mentions a few times in part 1 that she doesn’t see herself having kids. And as Manifest fans know by now, almost every piece of dialogue is very intentional.

“It was just too many mentions of something that didn’t even need to be mentioned LOL,” one fan wrote.

Taking this theory a step further, Michaela and Zeke’s child could be born with empathic abilities or Callings. We’ve already seen this happen with Eden (Brianna Riccio and Gianna Riccio), who receives Callings just like her father, Ben (Josh Dallas).

Additionally, Manifest creator Jeff Rake already teased that Michaela and Zeke will find ways to communicate with each other even now that Zeke is dead. As another fan pointed out, Zeke could send Callings from the divine consciousness to Michaela through their baby.

Cal will become the next Noah

The Holy Grail. Cal Stone from Manifest Season 1 > Season 4. pic.twitter.com/VIxFb5JY2C — Manifest (@ManifestNFLX) October 30, 2022

In part 1, Angelina (Holly Taylor) takes control of the Omega Sapphire and uses it to kickstart an apocalypse. She sees herself as the Dark Angel, who must get vengeance on the evil and lead the righteous to safety. Meanwhile, Cal (Ty Doran) is the Dragon, a force that can tip the scales of judgment to save everyone. But how will he save everyone?

Another prediction for Manifest Season 4 Part 2 suggests that Cal will become the next Noah. Season 3 already made a connection to the story of Noah’s Ark when a piece of driftwood was found and believed to be a piece of the ark. It contained the same traces of sapphire that Cal now has in his scar.

Now, in season 4, Cal goes by the name Gabriel to hide his true identity. As one fan explains, according to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the archangel Gabriel is Noah of Noah’s Ark. Noah built an ark at God’s command to carry his family and animals through a devastating flood, thus making Noah able to keep humanity from extinction.

The fan theory states that a flood could be triggered to stop the volcanic apocalypse in Manifest. Perhaps Cal and the other passengers represent Noah and his family, and Flight 828 is the ark. Following that logic, Cal and the passengers could be the survivors of the flood.

Time will reset as if Flight 828 never disappeared

Other fans think there will be a battle of good versus evil, with Angelina leading the evil side and the Stones leading the good side. The “good” passengers might somehow sacrifice themselves to save the world. But surely that can’t be how it ends, right? There could be one more twist: a reset. Perhaps the passengers will be rewarded for their sacrifice, and time would reset to Flight 828 en route to New York. The plane could crash, and those who sacrificed themselves could be the survivors. They would get another chance at life after 828.

“It’s a known thing that AL-ZURAS is an anagram for LAZARUS, who rose from the dead. The Stones will have minor feelings of deja vu/something happened, but no actual memories of what WE’VE seen as the audience,” a fan theory on Reddit reads.

As other fans pointed out, this theory is supported by some behind-the-scenes photos of the cast filming at the airport. Perhaps Manifest even pulled a How I Met Your Mother and filmed the final scenes back in season 1. We’ll have to wait and see how it all unfolds, but this could create a perfect full-circle moment.

Manifest Season 4 Part 2 does not yet have a release date. For now, fans can catch up on season 4 part 1 on Netflix.