‘Manifest’: Netflix Drama Head Addresses Potential to Pull a ‘Lucifer’ With a Season 5

Last year, Netflix saved NBC’s hit missing plane drama, Manifest. The streaming service promised to close out the story with a 20-episode fourth and final season. But will that truly be the end of Manifest? As fans of Lucifer know, Netflix has changed its mind before. After saving Lucifer from its network cancellation, Netflix promised a fifth season to close out the series — and then renewed it again for a sixth, making that the last one. In a recent interview, Netflix executive Jinny Howe revealed if Manifest could follow the same path with a season 5.

‘Manifest’ moved to Netflix after getting canceled by NBC

Manifest’s cancellation saga began last June. NBC aired the season 3 finale, which contained multiple cliffhangers and left many questions unanswered. Naturally, many viewers expected another season to tie up those loose ends. However, NBC canceled Manifest without a season 4 promise. The fan base, creators, and cast members were outraged, taking to social media with a #SaveManifest campaign.

Around the same time, Netflix added Manifest Seasons 1 and 2, and season 3 came a few months later. In addition to the social media campaign, fans made Manifest’s Netflix viewership skyrocket, keeping it in the Top 10 charts for weeks.

Talks of Netflix picking up Manifest Season 4 began, but nothing was confirmed until Aug. 28, 2021 — known by fans as 828 Day. Netflix revealed that it would give the show one more supersized season to wrap up the story. Fast-forward to almost one year later, and fans are anxiously awaiting news about the season’s premiere as Manifest finishes filming.

Netflix’s Jinny Howe revealed why ‘Manifest’ is a perfect fit for Netflix and addressed the potential for season 5

In a recent interview with Deadline, Howe revealed why Netflix ultimately decided to give Manifest a second chance — it was a natural fit for the streaming service. The exec said:

“I think Manifest is a really fun show that has so many different entry points and such a great ensemble of characters. It might be a show that you wouldn’t have normally expected from Netflix drama, but for us, it just feels like a best-in-class, hybrid, character driven-procedural show. For me, the thing that I really love is watching how many different conversations, fans spending all the time talking about how the show’s going to end, and how people go back and re-watch for clues; all of that is really a lot of fun and I think really drives more and more people to watch the show.”

The plot of Manifest is still stuck in a fairly complicated web. It’s not surprising that some fans wonder if everything will be resolved by the end of season 4. However, the 20-episode season, which will be split into parts, should give enough time while still avoiding filler arcs. According to Howe, the plan is “currently” to end Manifest on Netflix without season 5.

“That is the plan currently, at least in terms of whether there will be a satisfying resolution going into the season. By the end of the season, we’ll deliver some answers that’s really, all the questions will be answered,” Howe said.

‘Manifest’ 828 Day 2022 will bring exciting news

Aug. 28 is once again just around the corner. Just like last year, fans can expect more Manifest news that day, as showrunner Jeff Rake confirmed in a recent video. Likewise, Howe said “a couple of announcements” will arrive “very soon.” Many fans have high hopes that 828 Day will bring a season 4 release date and/or a full-length trailer.

