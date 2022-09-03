‘Manifest’ Season 3 Recap: 8 Things to Remember Before Season 4

Netflix has finally announced that Manifest Season 4 Part 1 will arrive on Nov. 4. The final season, split into two parts, is slated to deliver answers to the mystery surrounding Flight 828 and its passengers’ callings. Before we dive into the final chapter of the missing plane drama, though, let’s take a look back at everything that happened last year. Here’s a recap of Manifest Season 3. Fasten your seatbelts — it’s quite a turbulent journey. (Sorry, no more plane humor).

Holly Taylor as Angelina in ‘Manifest’ Season 3. | Peter Kramer/NBC

Flight 828’s tailfin is recovered in Cuba

Manifest Season 3 begins with Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) and Robert Vance (Daryl Edwards) in Cuba, where fishermen find Flight 828’s tailfin in the ocean. Ben’s hand glows with the tailfin, and he is thrown back when he touches it. Vance arranges to bring the tailfin back to the U.S., where it can be studied at the Eureka lab.

Angelina joins the Stone family after they rescue her

Meanwhile, newlyweds Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh) and Zeke Landon (Matt Long) enjoy their honeymoon in Costa Rica until a calling comes. The calling brings them to Flight 828 passenger Angelina Meyer (Holly Taylor). Her parents are holding her captive, believing she’s possessed. Michaela and Zeke rescue Angelina and bring her back to the Stone home.

Soon after Angelina’s arrival, she gets a calling that leads her to an old time capsule. The capsule contains a photo of herself as a child at King Kone ice cream shop. She and Olive Stone (Luna Blaise) head there to investigate, and Angelina drops the photo.

Remember the “Meth Heads” from season 2? Well, they’re back from the dead. Jace (James McMenamin), Kory (DazMann Still), and Pete (Devin Harjes) rise from the frozen river and wreak havoc on the town in search of Cal Stone (Jack Messina), who they believe was responsible for their death. They head back to Jace’s old workplace: King Kone. Pete finds Angelina’s photo and notices that he and Jace are in the background. When Angelina and Pete meet each other, they believe they’re meant to be together and they fall in love.

The Lifeboat Theory is born

Manifest Season 3 primarily focuses on a theory Ben has, called The Lifeboat Theory. The resurfaced tailfin leads Ben to believe that Flight 828 actually crashed en route to New York and all of its passengers died. However, a higher power may have resurrected them. As Cal always says, “It’s all connected” — including the passengers. In this second chance at life, they all must morally stay in line or risk being judged as one — or “sinking the lifeboat” — when their death date arrives on June 2, 2024.

The Lifeboat Theory seems almost proven when Jace, Kory, and Pete come back to life. The Stones do help Pete get on the right moral path to survive his death date. However, because of Jace’s misdeeds, Pete and Kory still die with him (leaving Angelina devastated).

Michaela and Zeke take Beverly into their care

A calling brings Michaela to her late friend Evie’s mother Beverly’s (Adriane Lenox) house. She finds Beverly’s husband, Glen (Andrew Sensenig), dead after a heart attack. Without anyone to care for her, Beverly must go into a nursing home. However, at the last minute, Michaela and Zeke offer to move in with Beverly and take care of her themselves. After making this decision, Zeke develops empathic abilities and can feel what Beverly feels. Some fans think Beverly will play an important role in season 4.

Saanvi redeems herself after killing The Major

Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) is at risk of sinking the lifeboat because she accidentally killed Kathryn Fitz, a.k.a. The Major (Elizabeth Marvel), in season 2. She hasn’t gotten any callings because of her crime. In season 3, her eyes bleed until she admits to the murder, and the passengers receive callings that show them on fire, which could be a result of Saanvi’s misdeed. Thankfully, she redeems herself in the finale by risking her life to help Ben return the tailfin to the ocean, and her callings return.

Cal disappears and returns 5 years older

Feeling a connection to the tailfin, Cal heads to Eureka and touches it. However, this causes him to disappear into thin air — presumably to the same place where Flight 828 disappeared. Ben and Saanvi think returning the tailfin to the ocean will get Cal back. After dropping the tailfin, they get a calling that takes them back to Flight 828 with Cal. He tells them that “this is how it has to be.” Then, when Cal finally returns, he’s five years older — the age he would have been if Flight 828 never disappeared. He says he knows what needs to be done.

Angelina kills Grace and kidnaps baby Eden

Angelina in #Manifest when she had everyone (except queen Olive) believing she was sweet and innocent https://t.co/snNg8Sfy7T — Netflix Life (@NetflixLifee) September 20, 2021

No Manifest Season 3 recap is complete without the biggest cliffhanger of the season. Some context: After a near-death experience at the Stone house, Angelina believes that Ben and Grace Stone’s (Athena Karkanis) baby daughter, Eden, is her guardian angel. She tests the theory by setting a fire in the house. However, Grace catches Angelina in the act and kicks her out.

In the finale, Flight 828 passenger Adrian (Jared Grimes) — who had been hiding underground for a while — encourages Angelina to go get her guardian angel. She goes back to Stone house and locks Olive in her bedroom. Then, Angelina kills Grace and kidnaps Eden.

Flight 828 and Captain Bill Daly briefly appear at Eureka

The Manifest Season 4 finale squeezes in one final twist at the last second. Literally. For just a brief moment, Captain Bill Daly (Frank Deal) and Flight 828 pop into Eureka. Bill looks terrified and calls for help, but the plane disappears again moments later. Cal, the plane, the captain — where are they all going?

And there you have it — you’re caught up and ready to tune into season 4, which starts with a two-year time jump. Manifest Season 4 Part 1 premieres on Netflix on Nov. 4.

RELATED: ‘Manifest’ Season 4: All the Questions Netflix Needs to Answer About Flight 828 and the Stone Family