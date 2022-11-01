‘Manifest’ Season 4 Cast and Character Guide

Manifest Season 4 returns this week with 10 new episodes on Netflix. Most of the beloved cast members from previous seasons will appear, but Manifest Season 4 also includes some new actors and characters. Fasten your seatbelts and prepare for landing by checking out this guide to who’s who in the new season.

Cast members Luna Blaise as Olive, Ty Doran as Cal, Daryl Edwards as Vance, Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone, and Matt Long as Zeke in ‘Manifest’ Season 4. | Peter Kramer/Netflix

Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone

Melissa Roxburgh reprises her role as Michaela Stone. Michaela steps up as captain of the lifeboat in season 4. In addition to Manifest, Roxburgh is known for Star Trek Beyond and Supernatural.

Josh Dallas as Ben Stone

Veteran cast member Josh Dallas also returns as Ben Stone in Manifest Season 4. His character refuses to give up the search for his missing daughter, Eden, in season 4. Fans might recognize Dallas from Thor, Once Upon a Time, and Zootopia.

Ty Doran as Cal Stone

Cal Stone, formerly played by Jack Messina, will now be played by Ty Doran. Cal aged five years in the season 3 finale and now lives in hiding because of it. Doran’s previous work includes American Crime, The Blacklist, Chicago Fire, and All Night.

Luna Blaise as Olive Stone

Luna Blaise returns as Olive Stone this season. Cal’s twin steps up to a more parental role as Ben focuses on finding Eden. Blaise is also known for Fresh Off the Boat.

Matt Long as Zeke Landon

At first, Matt Long planned to appear in a guest role in Manifest Season 4 due to his casting in another NBC project. However, that project was canceled, so he returns as Zeke Landon in full capacity this season. Viewers will see Zeke navigate his empathic abilities. In addition to Manifest, Long’s projects include Private Practice, Mad Men, and Jack & Bobby.

J.R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez

J.R. Ramirez completes the third side of the Jared Vasquez-Michaela-Zeke love triangle. In season 4, Jared will become more involved than ever in the Flight 828 mystery. Ramirez also starred in Power, Jessica Jones, and Arrow.

Daryl Edwards as Robert Vance

Daryl Edwards returns as Robert Vance in Manifest Season 4. Vance vows to keep the passengers safe. Fans might recognize Edwards from Daredevil, The Politicians, and The Americans.

Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl

Parveen Kaur is back as Saanvi Bahl, Manifest’s brilliant researcher. Her scientific investigations lead to shocking discoveries in the Flight 828 mystery. Aside from Manifest, Kaur has appeared in Beyond, The Strain, and Saving Hope.

Holly Taylor as Angelina Meyer

Finally, Holly Taylor returns as Angelina Meyer, a villain of season 4. She’ll do anything to keep Eden Stone away from Ben. Taylor also starred in The Unsettling and The Americans.

Supporting characters and cast in ‘Manifest’ Season 4

Aside from the main cast, there are some guest cast members whose characters contribute to the plot of Manifest Season 4 in big ways. They are:

Drea Mikami (Ellen Tamaki): Drea will do whatever she can to help Michaela and the passengers.

Adrian Shannon (Jared Grimes): Adrian hopes to protect fellow passengers in season 4.

Eagan Tehrani (Ali Sohaili): Eagan threatens the passengers’ lifeboat with his actions.

TJ (Garrett Wareing): This fan-favorite character returns from Egypt.

Anna Ross (Jacqueline Antaramian): A passenger who hides a secret from the Stones.

Henry Kim (TBA): A passenger who was allegedly killed by the Singaporean government.

Kyle Boyd (TBA): A passenger who answers a Calling with a Stone family member.

Amuta (Leajoto Robinson): The co-pilot of Flight 828.

We’ll update this guide as new characters and cast members are introduced. Manifest Season 4 Part 1 premieres on Netflix on Nov. 4.