‘Manifest’ Season 4 Episode 2 Recap: ‘All-Call’

Manifest Season 4 Episode 2 sees Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) come one step closer to finding his missing daughter, Eden, and her kidnapper, Angelina (Holly Taylor). Elsewhere, Cal Stone (Ty Doran) experiences a Calling with another passenger, and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) makes a shocking discovery on Flight 828's black box. There's a lot to unpack in this episode, so here's a recap.

Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl in ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Episode 2. | Netflix

A podcast helps Ben learn the truth about Eden

Early in the episode, Ben receives a voicemail from a podcaster named Aaron Glover. He wants Ben as a guest on his show to discuss what happened to his family. Despite protests from Cal, Ben accepts the invitation, hoping to remind the world that Eden could still be out there.

Unfortunately, the podcast doesn’t go as Ben hoped. He receives a call from a listener who insists that Angelina and Eden are both dead, as police determined that Angelina jumped off a bridge. However, Aaron later informs Ben that he received a tip from someone claiming they recently saw Angelina in town.

Zeke (Matt Long) and Ben head to the street where Angelina was spotted and notice Anna Ross’s (Jacqueline Antaramian) house across the way. They head over to ask if they can watch her security camera footage, but she says the camera isn’t real. Of course, Zeke’s empathic abilities catch that she’s lying.

Anna then admits that she was housing Angelina and Eden because Angelina convinced her that Ben did “awful things” to his family. When she met Ben herself and realized Angelina lied, she told her to leave and didn’t know where she went. But now that Ben knows Angelina and Eden are alive, he and his family are more determined than ever to find them.

‘Manifest’ Season 4 Episode 2 explores the Zeke-Michaela-Jared love triangle

Let’s talk about where the love triangle stands between Michaela-Zeke-Jared:



Manifest love triangle fans can also catch a glimpse of that drama in episode 2. While checking in at the 828 Registry office, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) receives a note from her old partner, Drea (Ellen Tamaki), to meet Jared (J.R. Ramirez) at the park. Michaela finds the bench where she and Jared once carved their initials, and she gets a flashback to Grace’s funeral.

Two years ago, Michaela told Jared that he shouldn’t be in her life anymore. She also admitted to Zeke that she was still in love with Jared, but it would pass, and she picked Zeke. In the present day, Zeke seems to feel uneasy about Jared meeting with Michaela. However, he later tells her that he picks her, too, and it’s OK if she has love for someone else.

To make things even more complicated, it’s also revealed that Drea and Jared are sleeping together with “no strings attached.”

Saanvi investigates the black box in ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Episode 2

At the lab, Henry Kim, the passenger who escaped from China to find Cal, tells Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) that he could hear “overlapping voices” on Flight 828’s black box. However, Saanvi struggles to hear it, instead only noticing a loud humming. She continues to adjust the settings on the box, but she and Henry notice the seismic activity reader going off.

Fearing that she could be triggering small earthquakes by messing with the box, Saanvi calls in Dr. Cooper (J.D. Martin). However, he explains that the reader is getting triggered by frequencies — electromagnetic waves — usually caused by earthquakes, even though no earthquakes are happening. So, what is it about the box that’s triggering the activity?

Later, Saanvi continues to experiment with the box. She follows Henry’s advice by closing her eyes and listening closely. Suddenly, she hears it — the Flight 828 passengers talking over each other. She hears Michaela, Ben, and even Cal as he whispers, “It’s all connected.”

Henry Kim and Cal share a Calling

Jared tells Michaela at the park that the Chinese government is tracking Henry, and N.Y.P.D. is tasked with arresting him. He advises Michaela to get Henry to safety. She heads to the lab and escapes with Henry in a car, but the police corner them after a chase. Henry leaves Michaela behind, telling her that he did what he needed to do — give Cal the black box.

As the police take Henry, he and Cal share a Calling. Both of them are on Flight 828 as a volcano erupts below with lightning in the sky. Henry reaches his hand out to give Cal something, but his hand is empty.

After the Calling ends, Cal insists that he needs to see Henry. Michaela and Drea help Cal sneak into the 828 Registry, where Henry is being examined. However, Henry tells Cal that he has everything he needs. He shows Cal the dragon-like scar on his arm, which Henry received from a lightning strike when he was younger. Then, later that night, Cal is shocked to find the very same scar appearing on his own arm.

Angelina makes an escape with help from an old friend

After leaving Anna’s house, Angelina and Eden head to a local library. She finds an address for someone offering to house Flight 828 passengers. However, when she arrives at the house, the woman locks her and Eden in a room with boarded windows.

Elsewhere, during a Registry check-in, Adrian (Jared Grimes) gets a Calling of chickens and wind chimes. He finds the Calling’s location, and it turns out to be where Angelina and Eden are held captive. Adrian breaks off the boards and frees them.

Adrian gives Angelina and Eden a ride, but he pulls over to argue with Angelina about what she did. He never meant for her to kill Grace and kidnap Eden. Still, he agrees to let her stay with him for a night. Will Adrian turn Angelina in and save Eden?

Manifest Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.

