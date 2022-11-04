‘Manifest’ Season 4 Episode 3 Recap: ‘High Flight’

The search for Eden Stone continues in Manifest Season 4 Episode 3, but a Calling gives Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) an undeniable connection to his daughter. Meanwhile, Flight 828’s co-pilot opens up about what really happened when the plane disappeared back in 2013, and Ben gets a call from an unexpected person. Here’s a recap of episode 3.

J.R. Ramirez as Jared, Josh Dallas as Ben, and Ellen Tamaki as Drea in ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Episode 3 | Peter Kramer/Netflix

Flight 828’s co-pilot provides a missing piece to the puzzle in ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Episode 3

Early in episode 3, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) and Cal (Ty Doran) get Callings of loud thunder. Michaela heads to the 828 Registry office, where a lightning strike Calling leads her to Amuta (Leajoto Robinson), Flight 828’s co-pilot.

Unfortunately, Amuta refuses to speak to Michaela, claiming he has to go fly a private plane. She heads to the new 828er surveillance center and research lab, a.k.a. Bird Nest, where Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) is checking out the scar that Cal received from Henry Kim in episode 2. They discover that Cal’s scar pulses with Flight 828’s black box recording of all the Callings. Saanvi and Cal need to figure out what happened on the plane just before it disappeared in 2013 — and Michaela thinks Amuta can help.

Michaela puts Amuta on a no-fly list and lures him to Bird Nest. He tells his fellow passengers that it was Captain Bill Daly‘s idea to fly through the storm in 2013, not over it. Amuta recalls flying into a bright light and feeling an odd sense of peace. Daly wanted to feel that peace again, which was why he hijacked the plane and kidnapped Fiona Clarke (Francesca Faridany) after the passengers returned in 2018.

Cal admits that he, too, saw the bright light and felt peace, but he saw it at a distance. They realize that the storm chased them and chose the passengers, so they had no choice but to fly into it.

Cal also remembers that when he disappeared after touching the tailfin, he was with Daly and Fiona on the plane. Daly desperately wanted Cal to stay, so he grabbed him as Cal walked away, which explains why Daly reappeared at Eureka in the season 3 finale.

Eden communicates with Ben through Callings

When we pick up in Manifest Season 4:



– 2 years have passed

– baby Eden is still missing

– Ben is in a very dark, angry place

– “grief beard all the way” pic.twitter.com/JG1uzRijXm — Manifest (@ManifestNFLX) October 8, 2022

Thanks to Anna Ross (Jacqueline Antaramian), Ben has substantial proof that Eden and Angelina (Holly Taylor) are alive and in New York. He and Jared (J.R. Ramirez) meet Drea (Ellen Tamaki) at the 828 Registry office, where they find a report of a stolen phone from a local library — and the description of the thief matches Angelina.

The librarian tells Jared and Ben that Angelina used the computer. Unfortunately, the search history has been wiped, so it’s a dead end.

Back at home, Ben tries to find other leads in Eden’s kidnapping. Then, he sees a flower drawing appear on his wall — it’s Eden, communicating with him via a Calling. Ben realizes that all of Eden’s drawings represent Callings he and his family have shared — cherry blossoms, ash, and windmills are a few examples. Eden even draws spiders and X’s, representing a children’s rhyme that Olive (Luna Blaise) and Cal sang earlier that morning.

Meanwhile, at Adrian’s (Jared Grimes) boarding house for passengers, Angelina tries to force a connection with Eden. She draws several pictures and asks Eden to match the drawings without looking. Angelina becomes frustrated when Eden can’t guess the pictures correctly.

Olive has the idea for Ben to draw his own picture on the wall, hoping Eden will see it. He writes “DAD,” and the word appears in Eden’s bowl of oatmeal. Angelina realizes what Ben is doing and smashes the bowl against the wall. But is that enough to break the connection between father and daughter?

Ben gets a surprise call from Eagan

You walk onto a plane and spot these passengers aboard. What you doing next? pic.twitter.com/yajAxpVr8Z — Manifest (@ManifestNFLX) October 21, 2022

Elsewhere in Manifest Season 4 Episode 3, viewers reunite with Eagan (Ali Lopez-Sohaili). Last season, the rebellious passenger worked with Adrian to plan a revolution against the government and the Stone family. He broke into Robert Vance’s (Daryl Edwards) house and held his son hostage two years ago. Now, Eagan is in prison for his crime. And he’s not very popular, as fellow inmates beat him up for being an 828er.

Feeling guilty about housing a criminal, Adrian visits Eagan to ask what he should do about Angelina. He wonders if he should turn her in. However, Eagan tells Adrian that he should keep Angelina hidden in case she plans to implicate Adrian in Eden’s kidnapping and the murder of Grace Stone (Athena Karkanis).

Eagan has a suspicious smile after Adrian leaves, and the end of the episode shows why. He calls Ben and claims to know that Eden and Angelina are alive. Plus, he knows exactly where to find them. But there’s a slim chance Eagan will give up this information without anything in return; he must be hatching a plan to get Ben’s help in a prison escape. Fans will have to keep watching to see what Eagan has in mind.

Manifest Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.

