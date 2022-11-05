‘Manifest’ Season 4 Episode 4 Recap: ‘Go-Around’

Another theory about Manifest’s missing plane has entered the mix. In Manifest Season 4 Episode 4, Cal (Ty Doran) and Olive Stone (Luna Blaise) discover a religious answer to the show’s biggest question: Where did Flight 828 and its passengers go? Plus, Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) makes a risky deal, and Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh) shares a Calling with another passenger. Here’s a recap of episode 4.

Ty Doran as Cal Stone and Luna Blaise as Olive Stone in ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Episode 4. | Netflix

Michaela helps another passenger as she remembers her friend Evie

Earlier in the series, viewers learned that Michaela was responsible for her friend Evie’s (Simoné Elizabeth Bart) death before the Flight 828 mystery began. She had gotten behind the wheel after a night of drinking, which resulted in a car accident that killed Evie at the scene. Now, it’s the four-year anniversary (in Flight 828 years, anyway) of the accident, and Michaela is still struggling to overcome her guilt.

While visiting Evie’s grave, Michaela gets a Calling of a mythological thunderbird, which creates thunder and lightning with its wings and eyes. Researching the bird leads her to Shinnecock Indian Nation Territory, where a fellow passenger named Kyle Boyd resides.

Kyle lives in hiding right now, as the 828 Registry wants to arrest him for missing all of his check-ins. However, his mother is dying at a hospital in New York, and he needs to find a way to see her. Michaela believes the Calling wants her to help Kyle see his mother one more time.

Zeke (Matt Long) poses as a counselor visiting a patient at the hospital. He lets Michaela and Kyle in through a side door. While visiting Kyle’s mom, Zeke uses his empathic abilities to show Kyle what she’s feeling. She expresses that she wants to go home, so Kyle requests to have her discharged into his care. The bad news is that this alerts the Registry of his whereabouts, but the good news is that Drea (Ellen Tamaki) is in charge of his case. She helps Kyle escape with his mom.

Back at home, Michaela realizes the Calling wants her to forgive herself for Evie’s death, just as Kyle forgave himself for not visiting his mom sooner. But she’s not ready to let go just yet, and that’s OK.

Jared and Drea investigate an 828er in ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Episode 4

Elsewhere in the episode, Jared (J.R. Ramirez) helps Drea look into a report regarding an 828er. Apparently, the passenger bought out an entire supply of fertilizer at a gardening store, which looked suspicious to the store manager. After speaking with the manager, Jared agrees the woman could be making a bomb.

Drea and Jared check out footage from the store’s cameras and see that the passenger is Erika Burness (Nurit Monacelli) — the same woman who robbed a gun store with her boyfriend in season 3. She’s currently living at the 828er housing facility owned by Adrian (Jared Grimes), where Angelina (Holly Taylor) happens to be hiding with Eden. Perhaps this will accidentally lead Drea and Jared right to them.

Olive and Cal know where Flight 828 went when it disappeared

Manifest Season 4 Episode 4 finally brings the shown back to its core mystery: finding out what really happened to the plane. Olive and Cal go over all the clues they gathered in past seasons — peacocks, stars with eight points, the Al-Zuras journal, anything that led them to the death date. They’re trying to figure out what Fiona (Francesca Faridany) meant when she told Cal that he has the answer already.

Olive and Cal have trouble connecting everything until Michaela brings home a blanket that Kyle gave her — it’s part of his Hopi culture, which will likely play a significant role later this season. The blanket has another eight-pointed star, which leads them back to the compass that was given to Michaela by passenger Logan Strickland (Alex Morf) in season 2.

In a hidden compartment of the compass, Cal finds an inscription of the Latin phrase, “Divina Consciencia.” That translates to “Divine Consciousness.” All of the connecting clues begin to glow, and Cal realizes that Flight 828 and its passengers were all “in the divine consciousness” when they disappeared. Whoa.

Ben strikes a deal with Eagan in ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Episode 4

Finally, Ben visits Eagan (Ali Sohaili) in prison to see what he claims to know about Eden’s whereabouts. Eagan tells Ben he had a Calling of Eden’s location, but we know the information really came from Adrian. In exchange for telling Ben where to find her, Eagan wants to be freed.

Of course, the 828 Registry wants nothing to do with the situation when Ben asks for help. So, he visits Robert Vance (Daryl Edwards), who is also pretty reluctant. After all, Ben lost contact with Vance for a year and abandoned the passengers to search for Eden. But Ben convinces Vance to help. They bring a contract to Eagan that says he’ll be released from prison only if the information he provides leads to Eden’s safe rescue.

At the prison, Vance tells Ben that his son had nightmares for months after Eagan broke into his home and held him hostage. The situation ruined Vance’s marriage. This almost makes Ben back out of the plan, but he changes his mind and Eagan signs the contract. Ben gets a Calling of the paper burning in his hand — something bad is going to happen.

Later, Ben switches over to a prepaid phone and sends Vance to the wrong location. He doesn’t want to put Vance in danger. Meanwhile, Ben heads to Adrian’s 828er housing facility, where someone knocks him out cold. Hopefully, Drea and Jared show up and save the day, but we have a bad feeling about this.

Manifest Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.