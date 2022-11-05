‘Manifest’ Season 4 Episode 6 Recap: ‘Relative Bearing’

In Manifest Season 4 Episode 6, Eden Stone is finally home after her epic rescue in episode 5. But things still aren’t back to “normal” for the Stone family — Angelina (Holly Taylor) is still out there, and Eden feels confused about her new life. Meanwhile, Jared (J.R. Ramirez) and Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) team up for old times’ sake to investigate a passenger’s death, but there might be more to it than they realize. Here’s what happened in episode 6.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for Manifest Season 4 Episode 6.]

Holly Taylor as Angelina Meyer and Heidi Armbruster as Noelle Meyer in ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Episode 6. | Netflix

A new hunt for Angelina begins in ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Episode 6

At the end of episode 5, Adrian (Jared Grimes) found Angelina in the street after she escaped the explosion at his 828er housing compound. He drove off with her and apparently dropped her off at her mother’s house, as we see in episode 6. And while Angelina’s mom shut her out two years ago, Noelle Meyer (Heidi Armbruster) is more welcoming toward her daughter this time around.

Elsewhere, Eagan (Ali Sohaili) gets out of prison early because of the information that led to Eden’s rescue. Adrian quickly finds Eagan and attacks him in a bathroom, angry that Eagan gave away Angelina’s location. Still, Adrian agrees that Angelina needs to be stopped. He subtly gives Eagan the address of her mother’s house.

There’s a $20,000 reward for Angelina’s arrest, and Eagan wants the money — but he doesn’t care where it comes from. He blackmails Angelina’s mom. However, Eagan later goes to the 828 Registry Office to seemingly discuss a lead on Angelina. We don’t see anything else, so Eagan could either turn her in or send the police off her tracks. He’s such a shady character that it could go either way.

Eden struggles to adjust back home after her rescue

Eden spent two years of her toddler life with Angelina, and the kidnapper brainwashed Eden into seeing Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) as a bad man who wanted to hurt her. So, it’s not too surprising that Eden feels uneasy about going home with the “bad man.”

The Stones do what they can to help Eden adjust to her new life, like giving her familiar toys. Ben even shaves off his fluffy grief beard, hoping it will help Eden see him as less of a threat. He also calls Anna Ross (Jacqueline Antaramian) to visit Eden. Unfortunately, nothing works. Olive Stone (Luna Blaise) wants to explore a new theory about sapphire and divine consciousness, but Ben tells her they need to focus on Eden right now. (This leads Olive to leave a voicemail for a fan-favorite character — TJ [Garrett Wareing]. He should be coming back soon.)

Tensions rise when Angelina calls the Stone house several times, hoping she can talk to Eden. She tries to offer advice to help Eden adjust, but Ben won’t hear it. Cal Stone (Ty Doran), on the other hand, is less strict. Angelina convinces Cal to let her talk to Eden as long as she tells Eden that she’s safe with her dad and he loves her. But Ben catches Eden on the phone with Angelina, and he argues with Cal.

After their fight, Cal leaves a note to Ben: He’s running away. Cal agrees that it’s better for him not to be at home right now. However, he’s still coughing up blood, so he might not get very far.

Michaela and Jared investigate the murder of a passenger

A Calling of fish swimming through bloody water in an aquarium leads Michaela to the home of a passenger named Sam, who owns an aquarium supply store. She finds him dead on the floor, so she calls Jared for help. The former partners decide to team up one more time and work the case.

The first thing Jared and Michaela notice is an X on Sam’s hand. Jared recognizes Sam from a protest outside the 828 Registry, where an Xer — someone who is against the passengers — attacks Sam. Jared then punched the attacker, who turned out to be a fellow cop. This is why Jared is no longer a detective.

Jared and Michaela learn that Sam pulled $2,000 from his bank account every month. He was also frequently pulled for questioning with the same agent — Ted Colvin. Ted happens to be the same cop who confiscates Jared’s gun for a ballistics report after it was used to kill Erika Burness in the previous episode. Jared considers taking the fall for Zeke (Matt Long), who pulled the trigger, but Vance (Daryl Edwards) creates a fake ballistics report that would turn Erika’s death into a cold case.

Drea (Ellen Tamaki) searches Ted’s office and finds a wad of cash, as well as Sam’s unique wedding band. However, Ted catches Drea on her way out and chases her to the roof.

Jared and Michaela meet Ted and Drea on the roof. Ted threatens to frame them for extorting money from Sam, but he claims he had nothing to do with Sam’s death. Michaela tackles Ted, and they’re able to turn him in. However, Jared still has a feeling that Ted was telling the truth about not killing Sam. Sure enough, Anna Ross becomes the next victim.

Zeke loses control of his empathic abilities in ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Episode 6

Doing a second chance at life right. Zeke Landon from Manifest Season 1 > Season 4. pic.twitter.com/Jhg99qwxpz — Manifest (@ManifestNFLX) October 28, 2022

RELATED: ‘Manifest’ Season 4: Here’s How Netflix’s Version of the Show Might Differ From NBC’s

Until now, Zeke seemed to have a handle on his empathic abilities. However, the more he absorbs others’ emotions, the less control he has. On top of that, he carries his own guilt from killing Erika. All of this bubbles up to a breaking point at work as Zeke counsels an angry patient. He absorbs the patient’s anger, but that causes him to attack the patient. He gets sent home, presumably fired or suspended.

Later, Zeke finds himself overwhelmed with anxiety outside a liquor store. And despite his sobriety, he gives in and comes home drunk. There, he finds Cal passed out on the lawn, and the episode ends.

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.