‘Manifest’ Season 4 Episode 7 Recap: ‘Romeo’

A serial killer is targeting Flight 828 passengers, and any one of them could be next. In Manifest Season 4 Episode 7, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) and Jared (J.R. Ramirez) follow leads in the hopes of identifying the killer. Meanwhile, Ben (Josh Dallas) and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) follow a Calling, and Cal (Ty Doran) channels his inner Romeo. Here’s a recap of episode 7.

Jared and Michaela search for a serial killer in ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Episode 7

After the deaths of two passengers — Sam Wile and Anna Ross — in episode 6, the 828 Registry is in search of a serial killer. X’s marked in blood on the victims make it look like an Xer is responsible for the deaths, but is that just what the killer wants everyone to think? Without knowing who could become the next victim, the Stone family is on edge. But Michaela is determined to find the killer, and she needs Jared’s help.

First, Jared and Michaela head to Sam’s house to see if they can find any connection between him and Anna, other than both of them being passengers. Before they can make it inside, though, a neighbor stops them. She reveals that a young woman and her daughter once stayed with Sam — Angelina (Holly Taylor) and Eden. Michaela theorizes that Angelina is killing off anyone that helped her while she was on the run. Jared and Michaela visit Angelina’s mom, Noelle (Heidi Armbruster), and she denies that Angelina stayed with her.

Michaela’s theory is almost immediately debunked with a trip to the morgue. According to the autopsy on Sam, the killer used their weight to push the knife deep into Sam’s chest, and Angelina is too small for that. So, it’s time to find another lead: Jared and Michaela turn to Xers who post hate about 828ers online. One poster is particularly suspicious, as he talks about marking passengers in blood. Drea (Ellen Tamaki) tracks down the Xer: Greg Turner.

Michaela and Jared follow Greg to a passenger’s house, but he’s not the killer. Michaela gets a text that another passenger was stabbed to death somewhere else. While she heads home, Jared brings Greg to the 828 Registry to have him arrested for breaking his restraining order to stay away from passengers. There, Drea shares bad news with Jared.

At home, Michaela and Ben take a look at the X clue one more time. She realizes that it’s a cross, not an X — could Noelle be the killer?

Cal channels his inner Romeo after some concerning news

Cal, who passed out on the lawn in episode 6, wakes up to Zeke (Matt Long) urging him to go see a doctor. Cal agrees to go, as long as Zeke doesn’t tell anyone about him being sick. They visit Dr. Bates (Sydney Morton), Saanvi’s ex, and she tells Cal that his symptoms seem to indicate him coming out of remission. She encourages him to get his mind off his illness until the test results come back.

Cal decides that he wants to go out and live his life. He meets up with a love interest, fellow 828er Violet Wheeler, and the two head to a karaoke bar for a romantic date. He tells her that he’s really Cal Stone, not Gabriel, and she tells him that she once helped Angelina and Eden. But that doesn’t cause any tension between them; Cal and Violet kiss in a sweet moment.

Unfortunately, Cal’s love story quickly comes to an end. Viewers later learn that Violet was the third passenger death. Jared visits the Stone house to warn them that Drea and the 828 Registry have footage of Cal with Violet just before she was killed, making him a suspect. He needs to go on the run.

Zeke stops avoiding his own pain in ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Episode 7

While Cal faces a possible cancer recurrence, Zeke must come to terms with breaking his sobriety. He gets candid with Dr. Bates and admits that he’s been putting his emotions on hold to absorb the feelings of other people. He doesn’t like hiding his feelings from Michaela, but he wants to improve. Later, Zeke heads to an AA meeting to continue his journey with sobriety.

Ben and Saanvi follow a Calling in ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Episode 7

Finally, the other major plotline in episode 7 follows Saanvi and Ben. Ben still struggles to get Eden to accept him, but he notices her drawing another Calling: letters spelling out ALNI. He finds that ALNI is an assisted living facility. While searching the facility, Ben finds a room filled with patients in wheelchairs; they’re the detained passengers who were tortured by The Major (Elizabeth Marvel) in season 1. That includes Marko (Nikolai Tsankov), who shared a connection with Cal.

Ben calls Saanvi to see the patients herself, but they get caught by a nurse. He allows them to look at the passengers to identify a way to help them. Ben makes Marko shed a tear, leading Saanvi to believe they still have brain functionality. She searches their files for answers, and the files begin to glow: divine consciousness is at work once again.

Saanvi believes that The Major found a way to directly link the passengers to divine consciousness without getting them stuck in another realm. If Saanvi can replicate these experiments — hopefully without the torture and lasting brain damage — she could find another way to access Callings and save the lifeboat.

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.