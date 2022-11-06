‘Manifest’ Season 4 Episode 8 Recap: ‘Full Upright and Locked Position’

In Manifest Season 4 Episode 8, “Gabriel” Stone (Ty Doran) risks the government discovering his true identity as Cal. Meanwhile, another member of the Stone family comes face-to-face with the 828er serial killer from episode 7, and a familiar face returns to locate a new lead in the Flight 828 mystery. There’s a lot to unpack in episode 8, so here’s a breakdown.

Cal gets arrested in ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Episode 8

Cal was the last person to see Violet Wheeler alive, so he’s a suspect in her death. But even though he’s innocent, Cal can’t risk getting involved with the 828 Registry. After all, he’s been living as Gabriel Stone for two years. If the government learns he’s really Cal, he’ll become a lab rat because he somehow aged five years.

Unfortunately, Cal can’t make it out of the house in time. Police arrest him and bring him to the Registry office for questioning. Drea (Ellen Tamaki) manages to erase his fingerprint file, but a blood test would soon show Cal’s DNA — unless Ben (Josh Dallas) can find a way to get Cal released before the test happens.

Then, Ben gets a Calling: A microwave plays a familiar melody. He recognizes it as a tune played by passenger and violinist Radd Campbell (Curtiss Cook). Ben pays Radd a visit and learns that he’s an advocate for the wrongly convicted. Radd could help Cal, but he and Ben need to figure out how.

Ben and Cal manage to decipher Radd’s melodies to reveal a phone number. Dr. Alex Bates (Sydney Morton) is on the other end of the line, and Ben learns that Cal’s cancer has returned. Radd says they can use that diagnosis to get Cal released, as the Registry couldn’t properly care for him.

Dr. Bates meets Radd and Ben at the Registry office, and they convince the officers that Cal needs care from his oncologist. Just as he’s about to get his blood drawn, a Registry officer calls off the test. Cal can go home.

The Stones catch up to the 828er serial killer

Elsewhere in episode 8, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) and Jared (J.R. Ramirez) look into Noelle Meyer (Heidi Armbruster) as the killer targeting passengers. Adrian (Jared Grimes) has gone missing, and they believe Noelle kidnapped him as her next victim.

Jared and Michaela learn from Drea that Noelle’s family owns several construction sites in New York. She could be hiding Adrian there. After looking through all the project files, they find a site that was shut down due to black mold. That aligns with a Calling that Eagan (Ali Sohaili) has where black mold surrounds him as Adrian calls for help in the distance.

Meanwhile, at the construction site, Noelle takes both Adrian and Angelina (Holly Taylor) captive. She reveals that she wants to rid the world of the people who made Angelina stray from her holy path. Noelle wants Angelina to watch her kill Adrian, but Angelina escapes. She leaves Adrian behind to die.

Jared, Michaela, and Vance (Daryl Edwards) arrive just in time to rescue Adrian and arrest Noelle. However, Drea calls and reveals that Noelle couldn’t have killed Violet — she was photographed driving on a bridge at the time. There’s still another killer out there.

At the Stone house, Zeke (Matt Long) and Olive (Luna Blaise) settle in for the night. But Zeke gets a sense that someone is trying to get in the house. Olive investigates while Zeke hides with Eden. A police officer arrives at the door, and Olive lets him in. Zeke comes downstairs and recognizes the man as Angelina’s father, Kenneth (Ben Livingston) — the other killer. Zeke tackles him, but he gets shot in the leg. Olive runs upstairs to hide; she takes Kenneth by surprise and pushes him out the window. Thankfully, Zeke is OK.

A search for the Omega Sapphire begins in ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Episode 8

Finally, the passengers are one step closer to gaining control of their Callings. Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) gets a visit from Dr. Gupta (Mahira Kakkar), who helped The Major (Elizabeth Marvel) experiment on and torture nine passengers in season 1. She feels guilt for what she did and tries her best to help Saanvi decode the experiment’s findings. Saanvi wants to safely replicate the research to see if she can generate Callings as The Major did.

Saanvi and Dr. Gupta learn that The Major used sapphire and electric shock to give the passengers access to the “God frequency,” allowing them to see Callings in divine consciousness. One of the passengers, Marko, drew his Calling of two twin pillars. The stronger the shock, the clearer the Calling — but also the more painful and dangerous.

Saanvi decides to experiment on Eagan, who has a photographic memory and won’t need multiple electrical shocks to remember what he saw. However, he claims he doesn’t see anything but a flash of light. The experiment either needs a stronger shock or a more powerful sapphire.

Olive does some mythology research and finds that a powerful sapphire known as the Omega Sapphire exists somewhere in the world. If they can find it, Saanvi could make a stronger connection to the Calling. And who’s better to help in the search than Olive’s mythology sidekick? That’s right, TJ (Garrett Wareing) is back from Egypt, and he has an inkling that the sapphire is somewhere in New York.

Of course, Eagan is up to no good once again. He secretly recognizes the pillars from Marko’s Calling — they’re part of the Masonic Temple of the Omega Order, where the Omega Sapphire could be hiding. Eagan is on his own selfish hunt for the sapphire, which will no doubt put the lifeboat in danger.

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.