‘Manifest’ Season 4 Episode 9 Recap: ‘Rendezvous’

Manifest Season 4 Episode 9 features a handful of shocking twists. In the penultimate episode of part 1, Cal receives devastating news about his cancer. Meanwhile, an ominous Calling leads the Stones and their friends to the disturbing truth about the Death Date. Are the passengers doomed? Read on to learn what happens in episode 9.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for Manifest Season 4 Episode 9.]

Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone in ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Episode 9. | Scott McDermott/Netflix

Cal’s cancer reaches the terminal stage in ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Episode 9

It seems a few weeks have passed since the events of episode 8. During that time, Cal has gone through an immunotherapy treatment for his cancer, but his body has not responded. Dr. Alex Bates (Sydney Morton) delivers the heartbreaking news that Cal’s illness is now terminal, and he likely has mere days to live.

Ben, never one to give up hope, refuses to accept that Cal could die. He says they’re going to find a way to save his son. For now, Dr. Bates can set Cal up with morphine treatments for pain and hospice care. Cal wants to keep the severity of his cancer a secret for now, as he doesn’t want to disturb the happiness of Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) and Zeke’s (Matt Long) third wedding anniversary.

The Stones host a party that night with their friends, but Cal isn’t in great shape. Olive (Luna Blaise) becomes increasingly worried about her brother. She hopes to find the Omega Sapphire, which is said to have immense power that could save Cal.

Cal’s illness doesn’t disrupt the party, but a Calling does. Michaela, Cal, Ben (Josh Dallas), and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) are all transported back to turbulence on Flight 828. Oddly enough, they find Olive, Zeke, and Jared (J.R. Ramirez) seated on the plane, as well, even though they aren’t passengers. Also on the plane was Thomas (Sheldon Best), the Flight 828 stowaway discovered in season 1. After the Calling, they all split up to investigate what they just saw.

Cal and Marko continue their connection

Ben and Cal are tasked with figuring out why the plane’s call light went off in their shared vision. A passenger seems to be calling for help, but who? The light corresponds to seat 7F — that’s Marko Valeriev (Nikolai Tsankov), the passenger who shared a connection with Cal in season 1. Marko was one of nine passengers subjected to tortuous experimentation at the hands of The Major (Elizabeth Marvel). Now, he and the others are in an assisted living facility with limited brain functionality.

Cal insists that he needs to talk to Marko, but he can’t go to the facility in his weakened condition. So, Jared and Zeke head out to bring Marko to Cal instead. Jared was recently offered a position as a detective at the 828 Registry, and he uses that to convince the facility to release Marko for a few hours.

Back at the house, Marko begins to shake his hand to suggest that he wants to draw something, probably a Calling. Cal gives Marko a pencil and crayons, and he draws a volcano with fire at the bottom. Olive recognizes the image as the World card in Al-Zuras’s tarot deck. And that helps Michaela and Saanvi with their side of the Calling, which brings us to …

A Calling leads Michaela and Saanvi to a familiar place

This is a Michaela Stone stan account. Michaela from Manifest Season 1 > Season 4. pic.twitter.com/LwtiLbCGxf — Manifest (@ManifestNFLX) November 2, 2022

RELATED: ‘Manifest’ Season 3 Recap: 8 Things to Remember Before Season 4

After the vision of Flight 828, Michaela, Olive, and Saanvi head to the passenger board to see why Thomas was in the Calling. The compass from passenger Logan Strickland (Alex Morf) begins to spin on its own, pointing away from north.

Saanvi and Michaela follow the compass to the boiler room where they hid Thomas back in season 1. At the time, the refugee had been searching for his partner, Leo.

The wall of the boiler room gets knocked down. Much to Saanvi and Michaela’s surprise, Eagan (Ali Sohaili) and his “friend” Kenroy are on the other side. Eagan had been searching the underground of the Masonic Temple of the Omega Order for clues leading to the Omega Sapphire.

Eagan, Saanvi, and Michaela solve a puzzle

When Kenroy and Eagan enter the room, Kenroy finds a drawing on the wall of a heart with “Leo” in the center — Thomas drew it. Kenroy recognizes it because he’s actually Leo. Coincidence, right? Never. It’s also not a coincidence that Eagan is there. He happens to have tiles that Saanvi and Michaela need to solve a puzzle hidden on the wall behind the heart.

The puzzle consists of a stone wall with several empty spaces. It looks like a map that corresponds with the Al-Zuras tarot cards. Michaela and co. get all the spaces filled, but there’s something missing: That’s where the World card and Marko’s drawing come in.

Michaela sets a fire at the base of the puzzle, just like the volcano drawing. The stone wall burns down to reveal a painting underneath of Ma’at, the goddess of truth, justice, balance, and order. And sitting in the center of the painting is the Omega Sapphire. Despite protests from Michaela and Saanvi, Eagan takes out the stone. This causes the building to begin to collapse.

Eagan manages to escape with the sapphire, and he locks everyone else in the room as Michaela rushes to help Leo, whose leg is crushed by a beam. Then, they hear a pounding on the door — it’s Thomas, who had a Calling to find Leo there.

Later, Eagan heads back to his hotel room to hide the sapphire. But someone is watching him. He gets knocked out, and the sapphire is suddenly gone.

‘Manifest’ Season 4 Episode 9 delivers the shocking truth about the Death Date

There’s still one piece of the Calling the passengers can’t figure out: Why were non-passengers on the plane? Then, in another Calling, they’re back on Flight 828 with lava rushing in and ash falling around them. Michaela, Saanvi, Ben, and Cal realize that the Death Date doesn’t only apply to the passengers — it’s everyone. The apocalypse is coming, and everyone will be judged together. They’re going to need a bigger lifeboat.

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.