‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 Ending, Explained: Does [Spoiler] Die?

In Manifest Season 4 Part 1, everything changed for the Flight 828 passengers, especially the Stone family and their friends. They learned the shocking truth about the Death Date and experienced a rollercoaster of hope and heartbreak. The 10-episode season all came down to another devastating loss and the start of the end of the world. Here’s the ending of Manifest Season 4 Part 1, explained.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains major spoilers for Manifest Season 4 Part 1.]

Josh Dallas as Ben Stone in ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 | David Giesbrecht/Netflix

What happens in the finale of ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1?

So. Much. The final episode of Manifest Season 4 Part 1 sees Cal (Ty Doran) on his deathbed. However, the race to save him — along with potentially everyone else in the world — continues. Olive (Luna Blaise) and TJ (Garrett Wareing) race to learn more about the Omega Sapphire, hoping that it can be used to tip the goddess Maat’s scale of judgment. But there’s one big problem: Angelina (Holly Taylor) has the sapphire, and she doesn’t plan on saving anyone.

Angelina uses the sapphire to deliver fake Callings to Ben (Josh Dallas) and Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh). She also wields the sapphire’s power at her old school to create lava and fire in the church. Angelina believes that she is the Dark Angel, tasked with bringing the apocalypse to rid the world of evil.

Back at home, Cal’s dragon scar glows blue like sapphire. If Angelina is the Dark Angel, then he is the Dragon — as seen in the Draco constellation — that can stop her. But someone has to save Cal first, and Zeke (Matt Long) is ready to sacrifice himself. He uses his empathic abilities to take Cal’s leukemia, giving Cal another chance at life.

Is Zeke dead? His sacrifice saved Cal in the ending of ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1

You're always trying to save me. Manifest Season 4 Part 1 premieres Friday, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/bsFrlDbBSV — Manifest (@ManifestNFLX) November 3, 2022

As Zeke takes Cal’s pain away, he calls Michaela to say his goodbyes. Michaela and Ben rush home to find Zeke dying while Cal recovers from his illness. And though viewers don’t see Zeke pronounced dead, the ending of Manifest Season 4 Part 1 does seem to indicate that he’s gone, with Michaela sobbing beside him.

In an interview with TVLine about the finale, Manifest creator Jeff Rake all but confirmed Zeke’s death.

“That was one of our flags in the sand that we knew was coming,” he said. “Zeke made that incredibly selfless, powerful decision, that tragic decision to sacrifice himself. That’s how I reached the decision that that would be how we got out of Episode 10.”

As for how the rest of the season will go after Zeke’s death, Rake said Michaela and her late husband could “somehow [find] a way to communicate with each other.” As time passes, a window could also open for Michaela to rekindle the flame with her ex, Jared (J.R. Ramirez).

“Jared will have been respectful, and then the question raised [is], ‘How much time does one have to wait before moving on?'” Rake added. “That will be a question that both Michaela and Jared ask themselves.”

Has the apocalypse begun in ‘Manifest’?

In the finale, Cal uses his Dragon power to transport himself and Angelina into a Calling on Flight 828. And though Angelina nearly convinces Cal to give up with a fake Calling of his mother, he overpowers her. Cal grabs Angelina’s hand and shatters the Omega Sapphire — but it’s not over yet.

After a quick showdown with Ben, the Dark Angel mosaic window at the church collapses on Angelina. She survives and finds a small piece of the sapphire, which is burned into her hand with lava. As she leaves the church, she uses the sapphire fragment to kickstart the apocalypse. The camera pans out to show lava flowing throughout New York City as people scream.

If Cal is truly healthy now, he could be the one to save everyone in part 2. There will no doubt be another epic showdown between Cal and Angelina, the Dragon and the Dark Angel. And, according to mythology, if the Dragon touches the sapphire, he could tip the scales and stop the apocalypse before the Death Date.

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.