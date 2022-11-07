‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 Finale Recap: ‘Inversion Illusion’

What happens when the Omega Sapphire falls into the wrong hands? The Stone family finds out in the emotional finale of Manifest Season 4 Part 1. In episode 10, Angelina (Holly Taylor) creates destruction with the sapphire and uses its power against the Stones in dark ways. Meanwhile, Zeke (Matt Long) makes a devastating sacrifice that could play a part in saving the world from an apocalypse. Here’s a breakdown of the finale.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for the finale of Manifest Season 4 Part 1.]

Ty Doran as Cal Stone and Matt Long as Zeke Landon in the ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 finale | Peter Kramer/Netflix

Cal is on his deathbed in the ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 finale

Cal Stone’s (Ty Doran) leukemia has taken a turn for the worse, and he doesn’t have much time left. Still, he encourages his family to focus on finding the Omega Sapphire, which Angelina stole from Eagan (Ali Sohaili) in episode 9. “Mom would want us to keep pushing,” he tells them.

While Cal is confined to a hospital bed at the Stone house, Zeke keeps him company by checking things off Cal’s bucket list. He sets up a Yankees game on the living room TV, complete with souvenirs, peanuts, and hot dogs. Zeke also surrounds Cal with photos of his loved ones and offers to play Monopoly with him. These scenes are a testament to the bond that Zeke and Cal have formed.

Angelina uses the power of the sapphire in the ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 finale

Episode 10 opens with Angelina walking through New York City with the sapphire glowing in her hand. With every step, the ground cracks behind her, signaling destruction to come later. She later uses the sapphire to send a fake Calling to Ben (Josh Dallas). Angelina creates a false vision of Grace (Athena Karkanis), telling Ben that she knows how to save Cal and she wants Ben to bring Eden (Brianna Riccio and Gianna Riccio) to her.

Ben takes Eden to see Grace’s grave at the cemetery. She appears in a Calling again and tells Ben to give Eden back to Angelina. However, Ben realizes that Grace’s eye color is wrong and it’s not really her. Angelina pulls a gun on Ben and tries to take Eden, but Ben says to let Eden choose. She picks Ben. In a fit of rage, Angelina unleashes a painful Calling on every passenger.

Meanwhile, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) visits Eagan in the hospital with Jared (J.R. Ramirez). Eagan tells them that Angelina has the sapphire. Michaela gets a Calling of a glass angel shattering beside her. Later, when she tells Olive (Luna Blaise) about the Calling, Olive says she helped Angelina with the same Calling before. Olive knows exactly where Angelina is hiding.

Michaela and Ben find Angelina at her old school. She has used the Omega Sapphire to fill the chapel with lava, trapping students and their teacher inside. Angelina stands in front of an angel mosaic window, revealing that she sees herself as a Dark Angel. She believes that she was sent to bring vengeance on evil and lead the righteous to safety.

Michaela pulls a gun on Angelina, but Angelina sends a fake Calling of Evie to distract Michaela and the gun falls into the lava.

The 828 Registry is cracking down on passengers

Angelina’s Calling at the cemetery causes a passenger at the 828 Registry to be detained, leaving his son behind. Later, the Registry receives an order from the government to bring in every passenger on U.S. soil. Drea (Ellen Tamaki) and Jared watch in horror as the passengers file into a cell.

Elsewhere, Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) calls Gupta (Mahira Kakkar) for help with stopping Angelina and the sapphire. However, Gupta only tips off the government about Saanvi and Vance’s (Daryl Edwards) research. They raid the lab and arrest Vance and Saanvi.

Cal can save the world, but someone needs to save Cal

Olive and TJ (Garrett Wareing) are still trying to figure out how the sapphire can save Cal. They take a closer look at a papyrus image of the goddess Maat, noticing an empty space where the sapphire should be. TJ realizes that they need infrared light to see the blue coloring of the sapphire on the papyrus. Olive digs out her DSLR camera and snaps a few photos, revealing the sapphire. She and TJ also notice several dots in the image that form the Draco constellation.

Olive connects the constellation to the dragon scar on Cal’s arm. According to mythology, the Dragon can touch the sapphire and tip Maat’s scales of judgment. If Cal is the Dragon, he can stop the apocalypse.

Cal’s scar starts to glow blue, and he is transported into a Calling on the plane with Angelina. She uses a fake Calling of Grace to convince Cal to give up, but he stands up to Angelina. Cal grabs the sapphire, causing it to shatter. This weakens Cal, and he starts to die.

Zeke goes to get Olive to say goodbye to Cal and overhears her talking about the Dragon. Someone needs to save Cal, and Zeke realizes that he can. He calls Michaela to say his emotional goodbye and uses his empathic ability to take Cal’s illness. Cal recovers, but Zeke dies.

Cal’s recovery sets the stage for an epic battle with Angelina in part 2. Back at the chapel, the angel mosaic shatters and falls on Angelina, but she gets up and finds a sapphire shard. The shard falls into the lava. Angelina grabs it and burns her hand, soldering the sapphire into her palm. As she leaves the chapel, lava flows through New York City, and the apocalypse begins.

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.