‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 Release Date, Teasers, and What to Expect

Manifest fans, prepare for landing (and about a million other flight puns) because Netflix finally revealed the release date for season 4 part 1. As promised, this year’s 828 Day was filled with exciting news, as the date came alongside the season’s first teaser video and poster. Plus, Netflix had plenty to share about the synopsis of the upcoming episodes. Here’s everything we know so far about Manifest Season 4 Part 1.

Josh Dallas as Ben Stone and Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl in ‘Manifest’ | Peter Kramer/NBC

The fourth and final season of Manifest will be split into two parts with 10 episodes each, making for a supersized season overall. On Aug. 28, known to the Manifest fandom as 828 Day (a reference to the show’s missing plane), Netflix dropped the official date for the first batch of episodes: Nov. 4, 2022.

Many fans previously predicted this date because of its significance within the show. In the pilot episode, Montego Air Flight 828 finally landed in New York on Nov. 4, 2018. Unbeknownst to its passengers, the plane had been missing for five years, and they were all presumed dead. Their lives changed completely after that day as they began to experience strange Callings and connections to each other.

‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 poster and video tease the ‘final descent’

Netflix shared the Manifest Season 4 Part 1 release date within a 40-second teaser trailer. As seen above, the video revisits the plane’s disappearance and its return. It opens with a brief clip of turbulence on Flight 828 before the plane heads into a bright light. Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh) says a “divine consciousness” has been reaching the passengers. Later, she warns that they’re “running out of time.” Meanwhile, someone else warns that “something terrifying is coming.”

All in all, the teaser depicts an action-packed season. Some new characters will join season 4, and fans will start to receive long-awaited answers to the Flight 828 mystery.

828 Day also introduced the first poster for Manifest Season 4 Part 1. The image shows a plane’s window with a mysterious light shining through it as a hand reaches out to touch it. Cal Stone (Jack Messina, Ty Doran) supernaturally revisited the plane in season 3, and he’s always been a messenger of sorts for the other passengers — could it be his hand in the poster?

What to expect in season 4 part 1: A time jump and new mysteries

According to Netflix’s synopsis (via Variety), Manifest Season 4 picks up with a two-year time jump. Part 1 will see Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) and his family coping with the murder of his wife, Grace (Athena Karkanis). Ben will also continue the search for his kidnapped daughter, Eden.

“Consumed by his grief, Ben has stepped down from his role as co-captain of the lifeboat, leaving Michaela to captain it alone, a near impossible feat with the passengers’ every move now being monitored by a government registry,” the synopsis adds.

Meanwhile, Cal will continue to play an important role in unraveling the mystery of Flight 828:

“As the Death Date draws closer and the passengers grow desperate for a path to survival, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal that changes everything they know about Flight 828 and will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings in this compelling, mind-bending, and deeply emotional journey.”

Speaking to Netflix’s Tudum, Manifest creator Jeff Rake teased that season 4 will provide answers about the Callings.

“As exhausting and crazy-making as these Callings [are] and the responsibility of being an 828er is, it’s not just about them,” he shared. “The interconnectedness of all of us, and how small actions can have implications that cascade outward and touch the whole world is what the show is about.”

