‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 Spoilers: Does Ben Find Eden?

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 sees the Stone family divide and conquer on two missions: Find Eden, and figure out how to save the passengers from the Death Date. While Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) captains the lifeboat, Ben (Josh Dallas) is hell-bent on bringing his daughter home safely, even when others tell him to give up. But does Ben succeed in finding Eden in Manifest Season 4? Here’s how it all goes down.

What happens to Eden in ‘Manifest’?

At the end of Manifest Season 3, Angelina (Holly Taylor) kidnapped baby Eden after she killed Grace Stone (Athena Karkanis). Several flashbacks show that Angelina first went to her mother, Noelle (Heidi Armbruster), when she kidnapped Eden, but Noelle refused to help her. Angelina then wanted to jump off a bridge with Eden, but the baby called her “Mommy,” which stopped Angelina. She believed even more that Eden was her guardian angel. Angelina dropped their backpacks in the water to fake their deaths.

Two years later, she and Eden (Brianna Riccio and Gianna Riccio) are still on the run. Angelina convinces the toddler that Ben is a bad man. She also manipulates Eden into thinking she can’t trust anyone else.

Anna Ross (Jacqueline Antaramian) helps Angelina by letting her and Eden hide in her home. Angelina convinces Anna that Ben did awful things to Eden. However, when Anna meets Ben and sees what a devoted father he is, she kicks Angelina out. The pair then visits a local library, where Angelina finds another place to stay online.

Angelina takes Eden to a woman’s home. The woman claims to offer housing for 828ers, but she really wants to keep the passengers locked up. Angelina and Eden become trapped in a boarded-up room, but Adrian (Jared Grimes) answers a Calling to rescue them. He takes Angelina and Eden to his 828er housing compound.

Do they find Eden in ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1?

It’s been two years since Eden’s kidnapping, but Ben refuses to quit looking for her, even when he receives her death certificate. After ignoring the Callings for so long, Ben finally listens when a Calling leads him to Eden’s possible location. He uses a podcast to ask for tips on Angelina’s whereabouts, which brings him to Anna’s house. She tells him that Angelina and Eden stayed there, but they’re gone now. At least he knows his daughter is alive.

Later, Adrian tells Eagan (Ali Sohaili), who is in prison, that Angelina is staying with him at the compound. Eagan uses that information as leverage in a deal with Ben to get him released. Ben visits the compound, where Adrian knocks him out and ties him up in a storage room.

Ben finally comes face-to-face with Eden in episode 5 as a Calling leads her to the storage room. However, Angelina finds her and reminds Eden that Ben is a bad man.

Angelina learns that the compound is filled with bombs. She takes the detonator and holds the passengers hostage. In the meantime, Ben escapes the storage room and finds Eden upstairs. Cal (Ty Doran) distracts Angelina while Ben brings her to safety outside.

Eden and her Callings are crucial to helping passengers this season

Even though Eden isn’t a passenger, she somehow gets Callings. Like Cal, Eden draws what she sees. Her drawings appear on Ben’s wall, proving the connection he has with his daughter while she’s missing. Later, when Eden returns home, another Calling helps Ben locate a group of passengers in an assisted living facility.

She struggles to adjust to her new life at first, but Eden eventually opens up to her father. Their connection and her strong Callings could play an even bigger role in Manifest Season 4 Part 2.

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.