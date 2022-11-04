‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 2: Everything We Know So Far

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 finally landed on Netflix on Nov. 4, giving fans the first 10 episodes of the supersized conclusion to the missing plane drama. However, many viewers have already binge-watched the first half of the season. The emotional cliffhanger in the midseason finale has certainly left us eager to see what comes next. Here’s everything we know about the release of Manifest Season 4 Part 2.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for Manifest Season 4 Part 1.]

Josh Dallas as Ben Stone in ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 | Netflix

Netflix has not yet announced an official release date for part 2. However, the cast wrapped up filming the final episode in October, so it should be heading into the post-production stage.

Dates and numbers have long played a symbolic role in Manifest. With that in mind, we might be able to predict the release date of Manifest Season 4 Part 2. For example, every year, the show celebrates 828 Day on Aug. 28, referencing the flight number of the missing plane. Additionally, part 1 had a release date of Nov. 4 — the day Flight 828 and its passengers returned after five years of being presumed dead.

If Manifest follows the same pattern, a few other significant dates could become the release date for part 2. One option is April 7, the day Flight 828 disappeared in 2013. However, given that Manifest already used the plane’s return date, it seems more likely that part 2 would release on the next significant date, the Death Date: June 2. Given the finale’s apocalyptic feel, the Death Date would also be very fitting for release. Hopefully, though, we won’t have to wait until 2024, as the Death Date implies.

How many episodes are in ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 2?

Manifest Season 4 Part 2 will include 10 episodes, just like part 1. They will all be available to watch at once on the release date. Netflix will likely drop the episodes at 12 a.m. PT, or 3 a.m. ET. We’ll update readers when an official release date and time are set.

Who will be in the cast of ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 2?

Most of the cast of Manifest Season 4 Part 2 should remain the same as part 1. That includes:

Josh Dallas as Ben Stone

Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone

Luna Blaise as Olive Stone

Ty Doran as Cal Stone

Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl

J.R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez

Daryl Edwards as Robert Vance

Holly Taylor as Angelina Meyer

Other cast members who could return include Jared Grimes (Adrian), Ali Sohaili (Eagan), Ellen Tamaki (Drea), and Garrett Wareing (TJ). One actor’s fate is unclear: Matt Long’s character, Zeke Landon, died in the midseason finale by sacrificing his life for Cal. However, it’s possible Manifest will find another way to keep Zeke involved, such as appearing in Michaela’s Callings.

What could happen in the second half of season 4

The finale of Manifest Season 4 Part 1 saw Zeke sacrifice himself to take Cal’s leukemia and save him. Meanwhile, Angelina harnessed the power of the Omega Sapphire to kickstart the apocalypse, sending a volcanic eruption throughout New York City. She saw herself as the Dark Angel, tasked with ridding the world of evil sinners.

Cal, on the other hand, turned out to be the Dragon. According to mythology, the Dragon could tip the scales and stop the final judgment by touching the Omega Sapphire. If he can fully recover from his illness, he’ll likely go head-to-head with Angelina in an epic final showdown. We also expect to finally have all the answers regarding Flight 828’s disappearance, the Callings, and why these passengers were chosen to save the world.

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.