‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 2: Josh Dallas Gives Hope to Ben and Saanvi Shippers; ‘They Have a Connection’

Since Manifest Season 1, many fans have shipped Ben Stone (Josh Dallas) with Saanvi Bahl (Parveen Kaur), affectionately nicknaming the could-be couple “Benvi.” Ben’s marriage to Grace Stone (Athena Karkanis) made a romance between Ben and Saanvi seem impossible — until Grace died in season 3 and the show jumped ahead two years. With Ben and Saanvi both single, season 4 offers the first real chance for them to get together. In a recent interview, Josh Dallas teased the possibility of that happening in Manifest Season 4 Part 2.

Do Ben and Saanvi get together in ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1?

As two passengers on Flight 828, Ben and Saanvi became close after the plane returned. They connected over their shared experience with Callings, and both became dedicated to figuring out the mystery of the plane’s disappearance. Additionally, Saanvi helped young Cal Stone (Jack Messina) receive a groundbreaking treatment for his leukemia.

Manifest hinted at the chemistry between Ben and Saanvi in season 1, and she confirmed her feelings for Ben in season 2. However, she never admitted her feelings to him directly.

At the beginning of season 4, Ben was single, but he still missed Grace dearly and was focused on finding his kidnapped daughter, Eden (Brianna and Gianna Riccio). He reconnected with Saanvi after Eden came home. At one point, Ben investigated an assisted living facility and had Saanvi pose as his wife. He greeted her with a quick kiss on the lips, sending Benvi fans everywhere into a frenzy. Unfortunately, their “romance” never went beyond that.

Josh Dallas teases possible Ben and Saanvi romance in ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 2

There are still 10 episodes yet to come in Manifest Season 4, which means there’s plenty of time for Benvi to happen. Of course, the Stone family will probably be busy trying to stop the apocalypse. Regardless, Dallas said Ben’s “heart does start to open” after the loss of his wife.

“I think Saanvi and Ben are — they’re very similar in many, many ways. And they have a connection and a deep friendship, and a deep love, and a deep respect for each other,” Dallas told TVLine, as seen above. “And, you know, they’re two lonely people, and we’ll see where that goes. I think they’re both desperate for a connection, whether that’s with each other or to have a connection outside of what’s happening. And I think they’re both really yearning for that.”

Are Ben and Saanvi right for each other?

While many Manifest fans are eager to see Ben and Saanvi end up together, others aren’t so sure they’re a match. The fandom has often debated the ship on Reddit. In one discussion thread, some users defended the potential pairing.

“I just feel like Saanvi is better for Ben. She understands him on a level that Grace never bothered to,” one person wrote.

“I want to see Saanvi and Ben together eventually. Their chemistry was strong in season 2, but I feel like after Grace got pregnant, they did the right thing and shut that down. But I think that ‘true love’ ship has sailed for Ben and Grace,” another user added.

Meanwhile, in a separate Reddit post, others couldn’t see Saanvi with Ben in the long run.

“I think they would be cute together, but Saanvi is very career orientated and never expressed any interest in settling down or any affinity toward Ben’s children, and well… Ben is a family man. How exactly would this happen without seeming terribly out of place?” one user commented.

“They might get together at some point in S4, but it’s not necessary for Saanvi to have a partner in order to have an interesting conclusion to the series,” another person wrote.

Saanvi could also end up with her ex, Alex Bates

Of course, season 4 part 1 also left the possibility of Saanvi getting back together with her ex, Alex Bates (Sydney Morton). Before Flight 828, Alex had an affair with Saanvi and planned to go to Jamaica with her, but she changed her mind at the last minute because she didn’t want to destroy her family. When Flight 828 returned, Alex told Saanvi they couldn’t see each other. However, Saanvi’s feelings for Alex never faded.

A flashback in season 4 revealed that Saanvi almost confessed her feelings for Alex within the last two years. But she never sent the text, and she chose to focus on Flight 828 instead. Then, Saanvi and Alex reconnected to study Cal’s cancer. They didn’t discuss getting back together, but the chemistry seemed to be there. With an impending apocalypse, Saanvi might finally decide to bring up her feelings.

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 is available now on Netflix. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates on season 4 part 2.