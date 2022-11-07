‘Manifest’ Season 4: Questions We Need Answered in Part 2

The mysteries of Manifest are slowly reaching their resolutions. Manifest Season 4 Part 1 dropped on Netflix in November, finally answering some important questions about Flight 828’s disappearance. However, there’s still a long way to go until every question has an answer. Here are some things that still need to be addressed in Manifest Season 4 Part 2.

Divine consciousness?

There’s a lot we still need to learn about divine consciousness. In Manifest Season 4 Part 1, Cal (Ty Doran) and Olive (Luna Blaise) figure out that Cal, the passengers, Captain Daly (Frank Deal), Fiona Clarke (Francesca Faridany), and Flight 828 all went inside divine consciousness when they disappeared. This otherworldly realm gives its inhabitants a sense of deep understanding and calmness.

We now know that Callings are essentially memories from that time in divine consciousness. We also know that sapphire can trigger a connection to Callings from divine consciousness.

What we don’t know is why the passengers were able to (or decided to) leave divine consciousness when they disappeared and why it took five years to do so. Captain Daly was very reluctant to leave, so it seems logical that other passengers would have felt the same way. Will Daly ever return? The nine detained passengers also seem to be stuck in constant Callings from divine consciousness — will they escape? If divine consciousness is the answer to this mystery, then we need to know everything.

Why does Eden get Callings?

In Manifest Season 4 Part 1, we learn that Eden (Brianna Riccio and Gianna Riccio) somehow gets Callings. She’s able to connect with Ben (Josh Dallas) through these Callings. One Calling even leads Ben to the detained passengers that The Major (Elizabeth Marvel) experimented on in season 1.

But if Eden wasn’t a Flight 828 passenger, why is she getting Callings? One obvious and straightforward answer would be that Callings are somehow genetic — but nothing is obvious and straightforward on Manifest. Eden must play a more significant role in solving the mystery and saving the world, but we have yet to see what that role is.

Why is Cal five years older?

Another important question that still hasn’t been answered in Manifest Season 4 is Cal’s age. Why did he come back from divine consciousness five years older? The passengers stopped aging when they initially disappeared. So how did Cal suddenly become the age he would have been if the plane had never disappeared at all? This is another example of why we need to know exactly what happens in divine consciousness.

Is Cal’s cancer really cured?

Cal learns in Manifest Season 4 Part 1 that his leukemia has returned. By the time the finale arrives, he is on the brink of dying. However, Zeke (Matt Long) realizes that he can use his empathic abilities to take Cal’s illness. The sacrifice does kill Zeke, but Cal suddenly recovers.

Now, will Cal stay healthy? As the Dragon, Cal might be the only one who can stop Angelina’s (Holly Taylor) apocalypse in part 2. But he’ll need his strength. Hopefully, doctors can confirm that Cal is in remission once again.

How will Zeke’s death affect Michaela?

Early in season 4, we see how Grace’s (Athena Karkanis) death and Eden’s kidnapping consume Ben. Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) does what she can to help her brother through his grief. Now, it might be Ben’s turn to do the same. Zeke dies in Michaela’s arms in the season 4 part 1 finale, and it will take time for her to recover from that loss. But will she be able to focus on saving the world?

Zeke’s death is devastating for many fans who rooted for his marriage to Michaela. However, it could lead to good news for fans of Jared (J.R. Ramirez). After a reasonable amount of time passes, Michaela could be open to rekindling her flame with Jared.

With only 10 episodes left in the series, Manifest still has a lot to unpack. We can’t wait to finally have answers to these burning questions in Manifest Season 4.

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates on part 2.