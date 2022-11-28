‘Manifest’ Season 4: Stephen King Asks a Question About Cal Stone That We’re All Wondering

Stephen King has raised a good question about Cal Stone (Ty Doran) on Manifest. The famous horror author recently started watching season 4 part 1 and took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the new episodes. In one tweet, he asked a question that has been on many fans’ minds: Is Cal old enough to drink? The post sparked a debate among fans and even captured the attention of some Manifest writers and cast members.

Stephen King questioned this scene in 'Manifest' Season 4 where Cal Stone (Ty Doran) drinks with Violet Wheeler (Sarah Marie Rodriguez).

Stephen King is a big ‘Manifest’ fan

King made himself known as a Manifest superfan last year. He tweeted about his favorite episodes and even joined the social media movement to save Manifest after NBC canceled it. Once Netflix picked up the missing plane drama for a fourth and final season, King started asking for updates about its release. Thanks to him, fans were able to get a November release prediction from Manifest creator Jeff Rake himself.

Manifest Season 4 Part 1, which consists of 10 episodes, hit Netflix on Nov. 4. King recently started watching season 4 and shared his excitement on Twitter.

“I’m 6 episodes into MANIFEST (NETFLIX). It’s like reuniting with old friends you thought were gone forever,” he wrote.

Stephen King asked a valid question about Cal Stone in ‘Manifest’ Season 4

Episode 7 of MANIFEST: Um…is Cal Stone old enough to drink?

Just asking. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 23, 2022

One of King’s tweets about Manifest questioned Cal Stone’s age in season 4, which was a point of confusion for many viewers. In episode 7, Cal heads to a karaoke bar with Violet Wheeler (Sarah Marie Rodriguez) and has a drink with her. However, he may or may not be old enough to do that legally.

“Um…is Cal Stone old enough to drink? Just asking,” King wrote, as seen above.

Ty Doran, the actor behind older Cal, shared a cheeky response: “He does get arrested that night to be fair.”

The official Twitter account of the Manifest Writers’ Room also commented with their own question: “All work and no play makes Cal a legal adult?”

Many fans joined in the conversation as well, debating whether or not Cal is at least 21 years old — the legal drinking age in the U.S. Some users thought he was only 19 or 20 years old but used a fake ID.

So, is Cal old enough to drink in ‘Manifest’ Season 4?

Unfortunately, the answer to King’s question doesn’t seem clear. At the end of Manifest Season 3, Cal suddenly aged five and a half years — from 12 or 13 to 17 or 18. Then, there was a two-year time jump before season 4. That would place Cal at 19 or 20 years old biologically, but Manifest never confirms his exact age.

It is confirmed that Cal has a fake ID, though, which could say that he’s 21 or older. Either way, Cal is still mentally and emotionally in his pre-teens — and battling cancer — so it’s up for debate if he really should be drinking. Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.