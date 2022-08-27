‘Manifest’ Season 4: What to Expect on 828 Day in 2022

The end of August is almost here, and Manifest fans know what that means: another 828 Day. The “holiday” often brings exciting news about the hit NBC-turned-Netflix missing plane drama, and this year should be no different. Here’s what to expect on 828 Day 2022.

What is 828 Day? ‘Manifest’ celebrates every year

For those new to Manifest, the series follows the passengers of a plane — Montego Air Flight 828 — that went missing for five years and then suddenly returned as if nothing happened. To celebrate the hit series, Manifest has taken over Aug. 28 (8/28) as 828 Day.

Manifest debuted in September 2018, so the first celebration of 828 Day arrived the following August. That year, the Manifest Writers’ Room shared a teaser video for season 2 on NBC. Then, in 2020, series creator Jeff Rake shared an 828 Day video with eight spoilers for season 3, two debunked theories, and eight points to recap season 2.

The biggest 828 Day celebration yet arrived last year. At the time, Manifest had still been in limbo after NBC unexpectedly canceled the series. Netflix was rumored to pick up the show for a fourth season, but it wasn’t confirmed until a special announcement on 828 Day 2021.

“Couldn’t let a day as significant as today go uncelebrated,” Netflix captioned a video teasing the fourth and final season of Manifest.

‘Manifest’ creator Jeff Rake teased a ‘very important’ announcement set for 828 Day 2022

Sunday marks 828 Day 2022, and fans can expect more Manifest Season 4 surprises. That’s according to Jeff Rake himself, who recently shared a fan appreciation video from San Diego Comic-Con (seen above). In the clip, Rake thanked Manifesters and provided a hint about 828 Day.

“Just like last year, pay very special attention on Aug. 28, 828, when you’re gonna get some very important information,” Rake teased.

Of course, Rake couldn’t share exactly what news is coming. However, after the sneak peek and fall release window from Netflix a few months ago, it seems likely the next big reveal will include an official Manifest Season 4 release date or full-length trailer.

Netflix debuted a ‘Manifest’ Season 4 sneak peek earlier this year

During Netflix Geeked Week earlier this summer, the streaming service shared a first look at Manifest Season 4. In a preview clip, Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh) follows a Calling to a port, where she finds a shipping container with cherry blossoms on the side. Wearing a stolen worker’s vest and her N.Y.P.D. cap, Michaela explores the container and finds an unconscious man. He suddenly wakes up and reaches for her, revealing “Stone 828” carved into his arm.

Fans will have to wait until season 4 to see what the ominous message means. In the meantime, they should also keep an eye on Jeff Rake’s and Netflix’s social media on 828 Day.

