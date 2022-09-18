‘Manifest’: TJ Fans Rejoice as Garrett Wareing Is Spotted Among the Cast Members in Season 4

TJ Morrison may not be stuck in Egypt after all. Manifest introduced Garrett Wareing’s character at the beginning of season 2 as a love interest for Olive Stone (Luna Blaise), and he quickly became a fan-favorite. Unfortunately, TJ disappeared by the end of the season. With no sign of him in season 3, some viewers lost hope that he would come back to the show. However, a recent Manifest Season 4 cast photo has reignited faith that TJ will return.

Garrett Wareing as TJ Morrison in ‘Manifest’ | Will Hart/NBC

TJ Morrison left for Egypt in ‘Manifest’ Season 2 with no signs of a return

TJ, a Flight 828 passenger, first appeared in Manifest when a calling brought him to Ben Stone (Josh Dallas). The calling led the Astoria student to dig up a girl’s grave to hopefully uncover the truth about her murder. However, the police arrested TJ for the crime. Ben worked to clear TJ’s name and they became close friends, working together to solve the mystery of Flight 828. Meanwhile, TJ started dating Ben’s daughter, Olive.

After he was badly injured in the fire at the nightclub in season 2, TJ felt even more determined to get to the bottom of the plane’s disappearance. He moved to Egypt to follow a lead, believing that the callings had a connection to Egyptian mythology. Although TJ wasn’t seen in Manifest Season 3, he did continue to help the Stone family by sending them information from Egypt. Is it finally time for him to come home in season 4?

A ‘Manifest’ Season 4 cast photo could signal the return of TJ and fans are thrilled

The Final Ride ✈️4️⃣? @ Silvercup Studios https://t.co/k7Jj4InJnd — JR Ramirez (@JR8Ramirez) September 12, 2022

Ever since Netflix picked up Manifest for a fourth and final season, Wareing has promoted the upcoming episodes on social media. However, he was never confirmed as a season 4 cast member; it’s possible he just wanted to support his former co-stars. Now, a cast photo seems to indicate that Wareing is directly involved with the new season.

J.R. Ramirez, who plays Jared Vasquez, recently took to Instagram to share a photo with his castmates. The image features Daryl Edwards (Robert Vance), Parveen Kaur (Saanvi Bahl), Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh (Michaela Stone), and Ty Doran (older Cal Stone). Wareing is also pictured in the huddle as they all smile at the camera.

Many fans immediately noticed Wareing in the photo and celebrated his return on Reddit.

“I’m glad he’s back, I loved all his Latin and Egyptian mythology knowledge that he brought to the show. I think season 2 was the most enjoyable for me,” one fan wrote.

“THERE IT IS BABY, SHOUTOUT ALL MY TJ FANS,” another user wrote.

Wareing still has not officially confirmed his involvement in Manifest Season 4. However, he did cheekily tweet a winking face shortly after Ramirez posted the cast photo.

Other changes to the season 4 cast

Manifest said goodbye to two cast members at the end of season 3 — Athena Karkanis, who played Grace Stone, and Jack Messina, who played young Cal. Doran now takes Messina’s place as a version of Cal who is five years older.

Manifest Season 4 picks up with a two-year time jump. Netflix’s official synopsis reads:

“Two years after the brutal murder of Grace turned their lives upside down, the Stone family is in shambles as a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter, Eden. Consumed by his grief, Ben has stepped down from his role as co-captain of the lifeboat, leaving Michaela to captain it alone, a near impossible feat with the passengers’ every move now being monitored by a government registry. As the Death Date draws closer and the passengers grow desperate for a path to survival, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal that changes everything they know about Flight 828 and will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings in this compelling, mind-bending, and deeply emotional journey.”

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 premieres on Netflix on Nov. 4.

