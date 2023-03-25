Over the years, Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines have grown their business into an empire. The Fixer Upper stars do much more than flip houses in 2023. They also own a restaurant, and retail shops, rent out properties on Airbnb, and more. With all that work in the store, how many people do Chip and Joanna employ in 2023?

Chip and Joanna Gaines | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

About Magnolia Network and the couple’s other businesses

Chip and Joanna Gaines didn’t begin their house-flipping careers with immediate success and no-how. It’s taken years for the couple to grow their empire, but eventually, all their hard work paid off. Today, Chip and Joanna have Magnolia Network, which broadcasts shows on topics from cooking to home renovation.

In 2018, the couple also opened their first restaurant, Magnolia Table. The cozy breakfast and lunch spot in Waco, TX, features “fresh, homegrown ingredients and good, old-fashioned cooking,” according to their website.

In Waco, Chip and Joanna also have shops such as Magnolia Market. On Indeed, former employees of Magnolia have shared their honest experiences working for the company. “Great place to work! There’s pros and cons like any other job, but pros definitely outweigh the cons,” one user shared.

How many employees do Chip and Joanna Gaines have in 2023?

With all these ventures and businesses, fans of Chip and Joanna Gaines may be wondering how many employees they have in 2023. While appearing on an episode of the From the Wood Shed podcast, Chip talked about his employees and how far he and Joanna have come.

“Back in the early days, we probably had 10-15 employees total. So it was Jo and I plus 10-15 folks, and those folks and us, we were in the same ditch,” Chip shared. “We were in the mud together, and when you’ve got that kind of camaraderie, it doesn’t get any better than that.”

Chip added that some of those employees from the early days are still with him and Jo to this day. “But we’ve grown to over 500 employees,” he continued. “Pre-covid, we were right at 700, and we kind of dipped back down to where were somewhere between 500 and 550, but that encompasses a large operation.”

“We do a magazine, of course. As you guys know, we’ve got the network. We’ve got the retail operation, a restaurant,” Chip continued. “So it’s got a lot of moving parts but big picture, we have just been so thankful and so blessed by this whole experience.”

Chip and Joanna fixed up an employees house

Like any company, there are likely pros and cons to working for Chip and Joanna Gaines. However, one employee enjoyed one of the biggest pros when the dynamic duo fixed up his new house on their show Fixer Upper: Welcome Home.

In episode 2, viewers met John, an employee of Chip and Jo’s who bought his first home in Waco, TX. The couple put a personal touch on fixing up John’s home while poking some good-natured fun at him along the way.

The couple wrote on their episode 2 blog: “This project was fun because we were able to draw on many of the things we knew about him—his unique taste and style, his quirks, the type of art and books he loves—all the details that made this home a true reflection of his personality.”