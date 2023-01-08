How Many Times Has ‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Been Married?

Jodie Sweetin has been very open about her personal life and relationships, and the Full House star has been married several times. Here’s how many weddings Sweetin has had and what we know about her current partner.

Jodie Sweetin | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Before getting married, Jodie Sweetin became famous playing Stephanie Tanner on ‘Full House’

Actor Jodie Sweetin rose to fame as the sassy middle child Stephanie Tanner on Full House. She played Danny Tanner’s (Bob Saget) daughter, with Candace Cameron Bure and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen as her sisters.

After being adopted at nine months old by her uncle and his second wife, Sweetin started acting professionally as a child. After appearing in several commercials and a small guest role on the sitcom Valerie, she was cast on Full House at age five. She starred in the show from its inception in 1987 until it ended in 1995. In 2015, Sweetin reprised her role as Stephanie Tanner on the Netflix spinoff series Fuller House, which ended after five seasons in 2020.

Besides being open about her acting career, Sweetin has been candid about her personal life and history of drug and alcohol abuse. She started drinking at age 14, shortly after Full House ended, and went on to use ecstasy, methamphetamine, and crack cocaine. Sweetin detailed her experiences with drugs and alcohol in her 2009 memoir unSweetined, and says she has been sober since 2008.

The former child star worked as a clinical logistics coordinator at a Los Angeles drug rehab center and earned a degree as a drug and alcohol counselor. In 2019, Sweetin launched the podcast Never Thought I’d Say This with her best friend and mental health counselor Celia Behar.

In her personal life, Jodie Sweetin has been married several times, and has two children.

‘Full House’ star Jodie Sweetin has been married 4 times

Jodie Sweetin has been married four times, and the Full House star is currently married to Mescal Wasilewski after their July 2022 wedding.

She first got married at age 20 to Los Angeles Police officer Shaun Holguin. Their marriage lasted from 2002 to their divorce in 2006.

She met film transportation coordinator Cody Herpin in May 2007, and they got married in Las Vegas just two months later in July. Their daughter, Zoie, was born in 2008, Sweetin filed for legal separation the same year, and their divorce was finalized in 2010.

In 2010, Sweetin gave birth to her second child, a daughter named Beatrix, with boyfriend Morty Coyle. Sweetin and Coyle got engaged in January 2011, and married in March 2012. She filed for legal separation from Coyle in June 2013, and their divorce was finalized in September 2016.

In January 2016, Sweetin announced her engagement to Justin Hodak. But in March 2017, she announced they had separated after Hodak violated a restraining order she filed against him. Hodak was later sentenced to six years and eight months in prison for “two charges: possession of a deadly weapon and falsifying evidence by threatening a witness with force or implied force” (per Us Weekly). Sweetin and Hodak were never married.

The actor calls her fourth husband ‘the best teammate’

Jodie Sweetin married her fourth and current husband, Mescal Wasilewski, on July 30, 2022, after announcing their engagement the previous January. The couple started their long-distance relationship in 2017, and Wasilewski moved from New York to LA in 2020 to be closer to the 40-year-old actor.

Sweetin and Wasilewski had a private wedding ceremony in Malibu. They shared their special day with 50 guests, including Sweetin’s Full House co-stars John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure.

“Mescal makes me feel absolutely comfortable and secure to shine as bright as I need to,” Sweetin told People (via E! News). “He steps up and shows up for my girls. And we harmonize so well. He’s really the best teammate I could ask for.”

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.