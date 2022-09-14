Maren Morris’ Biggest Hits, Including ‘The Bones’

Before finding success as a country singer, Maren Morris made a living as a songwriter for other artists and released music independently. Since making her major label debut in 2016, Morris has risen to one of the most popular names in country music. Here’s a look at Morris’ biggest hits.

1. ‘The Middle’

In 2018, Zedd, Morris, and the musical duo Grey released a song called “The Middle.” While primarily considered a pop song, the single combines country and electronic genres.

In a press release to People Magazine, Morris shared, “The sound is reflective of my many influences as an artist – a little bit country, little pop, little R&B, relatable, emotional and catchy as hell. There are no limits with this song and I can’t wait to see how the fans react.”

Following its release, “The Middle” became a huge hit, especially with streams and radio play. At the 2019 Grammy Awards, “The Middle” was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop/Duo Group Performance.

In the song, Morris asks a romantic partner to “meet” her “in the middle,” singing:

“Oh baby, why don’t you just meet me in the middle?/ I’m losing my mind just a little/ So why don’t you just meet me in the middle?/ In the middle/ Baby, why don’t you just meet me in the middle?/ I’m losing my mind just a little/ So why don’t you just meet me in the middle?/ In the middle.”

2. ‘The Bones’

When it comes to country music, “The Bones” is one of Morris’ most popular songs. The singer-songwriter released “The Bones” in 2019. It was originally released as a single before being included on Morris’ second studio album Girl.

While it originally performed well on country music charts, “The Bones” became a hit beyond country radio stations and began playing on pop and rock radio stations as well.

Morris’ husband Ryan Hurd, who is a fellow country singer, appears in the music video for “The Bones.” The song’s music video shows Morris and Hurd spending time together outside and is shot on vintage film.

In “The Bones,” Morris details the strong “foundation” of a relationship using the metaphor of a house, singing:

“When the bones are good, the rest don’t matter/ Yeah, the paint could peel, the glass could shatter/ Let it rain ’cause you and I remain the same/ When there ain’t a crack in the foundation/ Baby, I know any storm we’re facing/ Will blow right over while we stay put/ The house don’t fall when the bones are good.”

At the 2021 Grammy Awards, “The Bones” was nominated for Best Country Song.

3. ‘Chasing After You’

Hurd and Morris released the song “Chasing After You” in February 2021. “Chasing After You” is the lead single from Hurd’s album Pelago, which was released in October 2021.

Before making “Chasing After You,” Morris and Hurd had worked together as songwriters and provided vocals on each other’s songs. However, the single marked their first time ever singing a duet together.

“This is the first time we’ve gotten to do an actual duet together,” Hurd said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “It feels like the timing is really perfect and it’s a full circle moment to get to make music together in this way.”

“Chasing After You” was written by Brinley Addington and Jerry Flowers. While Morris and Hurd are happily married, “Chasing After You” depicts an on-and-off relationship.

At the 2022 Grammy Awards, Morris and Hurd were nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the song.

