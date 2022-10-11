Maren Morris Defends Calling Brittany Aldean ‘Insurrection Barbie,’ Addresses ‘Insidious Culture’ of Country Music

Country artist Maren Morris has been clashing with Brittany Aldean, Jason Aldean’s wife. The two have different opinions on a multitude of issues, and at one point, Morris even called Aldean “Insurrection Barbie” as a reference to her political views. However, Morris is not walking back on the nickname she gave Aldean.

How Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean’s feud started

On August 23, 2022, Aldean made a controversial post on her Instagram. The former American Idol contestant shared a makeup video of herself and wrote in the caption, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

The video caused a lot of reactions on social media. It didn’t take long before Morris accused Aldean of being offensive to the LGBTQ community.

“I’m glad she didn’t become a boy either because we really don’t need another a**hole dude in the world,” Maren said (via Rolling Stone). “Sucks when Karens try to hide their homophobia/transphobia behind their ‘protectiveness of the children.'”

Morris also brought up the anti-Joe Biden clothing line that the Aldeans promoted. She wrote, “Weren’t they putting their kids in ‘Biden-is-a-pedo’ shirts on social media? F*** all the way off to Insurrection Barbie and the fellow IB’s trolling this comment section with their hypocritical, hateful a**es.”

Aldean has since defended her Instagram post. According to Aldean, she is trying to protect children from what she believes to be parents who are forcing “genital mutilation” onto kids.

Both Aldean and Morris continue to hold on to their respective stance. They are even profiting off of the feud. Aldean has released a line of Barbie-inspired T-shirts. Meanwhile, Morris has also sold T-shirts with proceeds going to LGBTQ causes.

Maren Morris defends calling Brittany Aldean ‘Insurrection Barbie’

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Morris addressed the feud with Aldean, including the “Insurrection Barbie” comment.

Morris shared that she”just shot it off” without running the comment by anyone on her team.

“I hate feeling like I need to be the hall monitor of treating people like human beings in country music. It’s exhausting,” she said. “But there’s a very insidious culture of people feeling very comfortable being transphobic and homophobic and racist, and that they can wrap it in a joke and no one will ever call them out for it. It just becomes normal for people to behave like that.”

“The Bones” singer added, “Look, I’m not a victim in this and neither is she. But I don’t have feelings of kindness when it comes to humans being made fun of for questioning their identity, especially kids. The whole ‘When they go low, we go high’ thing doesn’t work with these people. Any resistance movement is not done with kind words. And there’s a lot worse things I could’ve called her.”

Maren Morris is not ‘comfortable’ going to the CMA Awards

Morris also addressed the upcoming CMA Awards on Nov. 9, and she revealed she might not attend because of the presence of the Aldeans.

“I’m very honored that my record is nominated,” she told the Times. “But I don’t know if I feel home there right now. So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go. But as of right now, I don’t feel comfortable going.”

