Maren Morris Encourages Voters in Democratic National Committee Ad

Nov. 8 is a midterm election in the U.S., and country star Maren Morris showed her support for the Democratic Party in an ad for the Democratic National Committee. This is not the first time Morris has spoken up about her political beliefs.

Maren Morris filmed an ad for the DNC

For the midterm election, Morris took the time to partner with the DNC and encourage voting across the country.

Morris’ ad for the DNC shows scenes from her 2019 music video for “Girl.” At the beginning of the ad, Morris narrates how the midterm election “is personal” and alludes to women’s reproductive rights being the main issue surrounding the election.

“This is personal. Your vote is your voice, and it is the only thing standing between having the right to choose or having the choice being made for you. Register to vote right now at iwillvote.com,” Morris says in the ad.

This is not the first time the country singer has shared her political views

Over the years, Morris has been outspoken about her liberal views, a rarity in country music. In 2020, Morris openly endorsed President Joe Biden and his running mate Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Coming from a Southern family with a conservative background, throughout my childhood, I was always taught to treat people with respect and dignity, no matter their race, their religion, their sexual orientation, and yes, even their political party,” Morris said on Instagram in 2020.

She continued, “But like a lot of us, I’ve been in perpetual shock watching what’s happened to our country these last few years. We’ve been divided and pitted against one another.”

In the Instagram video, Morris shared that she “voted early” and voted “for Democrats down the ticket.”

“I voted early for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and for Democrats down the ticket here in Tennessee because we need leadership that is kind, compassionate and that cares,” said Morris. “Leadership that will unite us to overcome this pandemic, to put us back to work again, end systemic racism and work every day to ensure we leave this world to our kids in better shape than we found it.”

Maren Morris has feuded with country stars over her beliefs

In August, Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany Aldean was called out for transphobic comments over her caption on an Instagram video.

Brittany Aldean captioned an Instagram Reel. of herself getting ready, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

On Twitter, Morris called out Brittany Aldean, writing, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Following this tweet, Tucker Carlson of Fox News invited Brittany Aldean on his show and referred to Morris as a “lunatic” and “fake country music singer.”

Morris leaned into Carlson’s remarks and began selling merchandise referring to herself as a “lunatic country music person,” with the proceeds going to Trans Lifeline and GLAAD’s Transgender Media Program.

