Marriages and weddings typically mark a huge milestone in life. In today’s times, for many, the big day has strayed from the traditional ways and encouraged couples to lean into personalizing ceremonies and details surrounding the momentous occasion.

Maren Morris | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Maren Morris, a country singer and songwriter, got married back in 2018 and made sure to have Laura Veltz perform at her wedding. Talk about a personal touch.

Maren Morris and Laura Veltz have collaborated on a number of projects

Setting chart records, Morris and Veltz’s collaboration on “The Bones” was a home run. In 2021, the track was awarded Song of the Year at the ACM awards.

A few years ago, Morris was on the Bobby Bones Show, and she discussed everything from her music to her marriage to Ryan Hurd, a fellow singer and songwriter. In the interview, the popular country singer was able to touch on her relationship with the esteemed songwriter Veltz.

In Morris’ interview with Bobby Bones, she gave insight into her and Veltz’s professional and personal relationship. The duo spent a lot of time writing together on the road back when Morris was opening for Sam Hunt. In a CMT spotlight shared on Facebook, simply put, Morris explained that they are both “melody junkies.”

And the award for Song Of The Year goes to @MarenMorris for her song "The Bones"! ✨

Written by: Jimmy Robbins, Maren Morris and Laura Veltz #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/DdCbAnHjJp — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 19, 2021

Morris’ interview with Vulture was another instance when she highlighted her close connection to Veltz. From the talented songwriter’s skills to her perspective and opinion, Veltz definitely seems to mean a whole lot to Morris. As Morris put it, “I’d still think at the end of the day, you always know when it’s a Laura Veltz song.”

Maren Morris had Laura Veltz perform at her and Ryan Hurd’s wedding

Morris‘ first ever song came with the help of Veltz, and, as luck would have it, it was a love song. Striking quite a successful chord, the duo seemed to be a music match. On that note, perhaps it is perfectly fitting for Morris to have asked Veltz to perform at her wedding back in 2018.

"The Bones" gets another CMA: Song of the Year! Written by Maren Morris, Jammy Rabbins, & Laura Veltz https://t.co/w0AmwCS8f2 pic.twitter.com/R9lrtYVOtX — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) November 12, 2020

One Country reported Natalie Hemby, Lucie Silvas, Ian Fitchuk, and, of course, Veltz were some of Morris’ friends who showed up on the big day to serenade her down the aisle. The song of choice was “Hold On” by Wilson Phillips. Silva’s beautiful Instagram post said it all.

Laura Veltz’s impressive career as a songwriter

When Veltz was 28, she made the decision to move to Nashville and pursue a career in songwriting. Before this, she was practicing music in a band. In an interview with American Songwriter, Veltz described it as “the day [her] life began.”

Since her start in the industry, Veltz has been celebrated for working on Lady A’s “What If I Never Get Over You” and Shay’s “Speechless.” Another big hit Veltz has been credited for is Morris‘ “The Bones.”

Laura Veltz Leads Country Songwriters Chart, Thanks to Hits by Maren Morris & Lady Antebellum https://t.co/WIh0Ovt7g9 — billboard pro (@billboardpro) January 15, 2020

According to AllMusic, Veltz has composed for artists such as Tim McGraw, Demi Lovato, Miranda Lambert, and more.

Veltz has been nominated for the Grammy for Best Country Song three times in her career and is showing no signs of slowing down.

