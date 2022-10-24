Maren Morris Needed an Oxygen Tank When She Performed at Red Rocks

Country star Maren Morris has been tearing it up the last few years. Between numerous awards following her Grammy win, a track named Country Song of the Year in 2021, and the release of her highly acclaimed new album, she’s become one of the hottest musicians in the scene right now.

The latest news for the “Circles Around This Town” singer is her 2022 tour, which has her set to visit a number of iconic music venues. She’s actually played at one of them before, though it turned out to be a bit of a harrowing experience.

Maren Morris | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Morris will perform at Red Rocks while on tour

Morris is currently on a headlining tour across the United States. As an accomplished singer and songwriter, she’s got a ton of great songs in her discography that fans have been clamoring to see live. Starting in June after the March release of her newest album, Humble Quest, she’s planning to visit a number of cities each month until the beginning of December.

A special limited edition poster for the Red Rocks show will be up at the merch booth Wednesday night.



See you soon, Denver. ?? pic.twitter.com/D9OfeXMz0J — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) October 16, 2022

One location on the tour happens to be the famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. Having hosted numerous rock and country legends in the past, Morris will be in good company when she makes it there in mid-October.

The venue gave her some problems in the past

Finally got to sing “The Bones” with this man.



Thank you, thank you @Hozier ?? pic.twitter.com/oWIcFqV1AM — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) October 14, 2022

This won’t be the first time Morris has played at Red Rocks. As she discussed on The Bobby Bones Show back in August, her last visit to the venue was a bit problematic. Not because the venue itself was bad but because of its location – specifically, the altitude.

While talking with Bones about past venues she was excited to play at, Morris recounted her last time at Red Rocks. At the time, she was just an opening act for fellow musician Eric Church, though that didn’t dampen her spirits even a bit. She then went on to reveal that because the amphitheater is so high up, she actually needed an oxygen tank in order to sing.

This probably sounds like a joke at first. In fairness, Morris did make a crack about being short as she told the story. However, it really did happen, and for understandable reasons. Red Rocks is roughly 6,400 feet above sea level with steep steps. It’s not unusual for people who aren’t used to the thinner air and strenuous stair climbing to get winded, be they guests or talent. Morris just happened to be one of them.

Morris has performed at a number of other famous spots

Strenuous as the experience was, Morris didn’t let this aspect of the iconic venue get her down. She described her first time there as a “pinch me” moment since she never dreamed she’d even set foot on the stage. She goes on to say how excited she is to return there as the headliner.

Of course, Red Rocks isn’t the only famous place Morris has visited. On this tour alone, she’s already been to Raleigh’s Red Hat, Asheville’s Rabbit Rabbit, the Starlight Theatre in Kansas City, and New York’s Radio City Music Hall. After her return to Red Rocks, she’ll close out the year by visiting the Armory in Minneapolis, the Pavilion in Dallas, and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Morris is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in country at the moment, and that doesn’t seem like it’ll change any time soon. Before long, she’ll definitely be headlining shows at tons of other famous venues, too. That said, most of them probably won’t come with oxygen tanks.

RELATED: Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Wrote Their Vows Together in a Bar