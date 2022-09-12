Maren Morris Opens Up About Her Difficult Postpartum Recovery 

Country music crossover maven Maren Morris is no stranger to fame. The 32-year-old has nine top-10 tunes on Billboard’s hot country charts and a lone No. 1 single, The Bones. The hit song spent a whopping 19 weeks at No. 1 and 78 weeks in the top 100.

The Texas-born singer-songwriter’s surprising mix of pop, R&B, and hip-hop styles is clearly a hit with fans, despite critics calling her “not country.”

Undaunted, the singer has pressed on with her career and personal life, including becoming a mom for the first time in March 2020 when she and husband Ryan Hurd welcomed a baby boy into the world.

?h o u s t o n r o d e o ? pic.twitter.com/N2YRIFuhFo — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 8, 2020

Maren Morris famously performed on stage when she was nine months pregnant

Decked out in a bedazzled jumpsuit that accentuated her pregnant belly, Morris took the stage in front of nearly 65,000 people in Houston’s NRG Stadium. The Houston Chronicle said the Bones singer quipped, “If I go into labor during this show, it’s all good because it just means that my kid really wanted to be born in Texas. He’s kicking. He knows that my adrenaline is on full blast.”

Two weeks later, she gave birth to a healthy baby boy. The couple called Hayes Andrew Hurd “the love of our lives” on Instagram, notes Page Six. However, her labor and postpartum recovery were “super hard,” Morris admitted.

Maren Morris learned ‘what I can physically withstand’ during labor and delivery

The country superstar credits fellow moms with support following her labor and delivery. Morris found out, “What I can physically withstand… I had a really grueling delivery at the end of 30 hours of labor and C-section at the very end. It was just about getting him out safely.”

Additionally, Hayes entered the world just as most Americans were going into lockdown in March 2020 due to COVID-19. Morris’s music kept her grounded, even as the 32-year-old became a mom.

“The recovery was super hard, not being able to work out,” Morris explained. “Having my tour get rescheduled. It was just a lot mentally and physically. What I’ve been able to work through in the past four and a half months has been kind of amazing.”

Country singers and married couple Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris in 2019 | Matt Winkelmeyer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Hayes is now two years old, and fans love Maren Morris’s body positivity

When Hayes turned 2 years old, Morris took to Twitter to post a selfie wearing a stunning full-length velvet gown and her Mom belly.

Fans adored her body positivity with responses like, “Mommas should ALL embrace their own beauty and support each other!!!!” and “I love you for this! Proud, beautiful, strong, mama.”

In this house we stan mom bellies. pic.twitter.com/OOUsrPAsY2 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 6, 2022

Are there more kids in Mom and Dad’s future? “We might be done at this point because he’s so fun,” Hurd told US Weekly five months after Hayes made his debut.

Hurd mentioned in his portion of the YouTube interview that he would normally have been on tour and his wife would’ve stayed home with Hayes in 2020, but the pandemic locked everything down.

If the adorable photos of Mom, Dad, and Hayes are any indication, Morris and Hurd are loving parenthood. Whatever they decide, fans will see a doting family if the power parents of country music decide to give Hayes a younger sibling or two.

RELATED: Maren Morris Wishes She’d Been Prepared for the ‘Shock’ of a C-Section