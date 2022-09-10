Maren Morris Performed 9 Months Pregnant: ‘I Was More Nervous About Going Into Labor on Stage’

Maren Morris knows a thing or two about performing. The country singer has been singing in front of audiences since age 11 and played in sold-out venues for several years now.

Called a “master of country storytelling” by Wide Open Country, Morris knows how to speak to country music fans. In March 2020, just before the global pandemic, the Texas native had a performance for the ages in Houston.

Maren Morris performed in front of 65K fans two weeks before giving birth

Morris got on stage for Rodeo Houston at NRG Stadium in early March 2020, two weeks before going into a tough, 30-hour labor that ended in an emergency C-section. Decked out in a form-fitting, nude-colored jumpsuit that highlighted her baby bump, the crossover superstar wowed 65,000 fans in a packed house.

At one point during the concert, Morris acknowledged what she was doing, reports the Houston Chronicle, “If I go into labor during this show, it’s all good because it just means that my kid really wanted to be born in Texas. He’s kicking. He knows that my adrenaline is on full blast.”

Hayes Andrew Hurd waited two more weeks to say “Hi Mom and Dad,” but Morris still showed moxie at her performance, singing several songs standing up at nine months pregnant.

Maren Morris’ only issue in Houston? Going into labor on stage

In a recent interview, Morris told Bobby Bones, “I was more nervous about going into labor on stage. [There were] a lot of variables that evoked anxiety. The stage at Houston Rodeo rotates, and it’s slow, but it’s rotating.”

The Bones songstress performed her set for an hour and felt like she was a “beach ball” and was afraid of falling off the spinning stage. “There was a lot on the line here. I needed to keep this child in.”

Undaunted, Morris didn’t let her son or her fans down. She finished the set and Hayes was born two weeks later.

Are Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd in the mood for more kids?

Morris and husband Ryan Hurd, 35, became parents in March 2020 after the 32-year-old endured 30 hours of labor and an emergency C-section. Hayes was perfectly healthy and is now two years old and hanging out with mom until she finishes her Humble Quest tour in mid-October 2022.

When asked about more kids, Hurd doesn’t think they’ll have any more. “We might be done at this point because he’s so fun,” the 35-year-old told Us Weekly five months after Hayes made his debut.

Although his wife is a superstar, tough as nails, and a dynamic performer, Morris admitted her labor and postpartum recovery were “super hard.”

No matter how many kids the couple has, one thing is certain: The next generation of the Hurd family will have difficulty not going into the music business. We hope Hayes grows up to be healthy, strong, and happy just like his parents.

