Maren Morris Raised $100,000 For Trans Charities Thanks to Brittany Aldean’s Transphobic Comments

Country music star Maren Morris made headlines in August 2022 for calling out Brittany Aldean, wife of singer Jason Aldean, for making transphobic comments on her social media. The backlash led to Aldean appearing on Tucker Carlson Tonight, with the Fox News host labeling Morris a “lunatic.” But rather than get further involved with arguing, Morris used the situation to raise over $100,000 for trans-centered causes.

Brittany Aldean shared an Instagram makeup video in August 2022 that sparked the squabble. “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase,” she said. “I love this girly life.” Her husband, Jason Aldean, agreed, commenting with a laughing emoji, “I’m glad they didn’t too, ’cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out.”

Country singer Cassadee Pope tweeted about Aldean’s comments. “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice,” she said.

Morris responded to the post echoing Pope’s sentiment. “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human?” she tweeted. “Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Aldean appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight to address the repeated transphobic comments she made since her original post. Carlson introduced Aldean by labeling Morris, who called her out, as a “lunatic” and a “fake country music singer.”

It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) August 26, 2022

Maren Morris raised over $100,000 for trans causes thanks to Tucker Carlson’s nickname for her

Rather than react directly to Aldean and Carlson’s transphobic diatribes, Morris decided to use the moment for good. She first jokingly changed her profile picture to a Photoshopped image of herself with a Tucker Carlson Tonight chyron that read “Lunatic Country Music Person.”

Morris took it a step further by selling T-shirts with the phrase, as well as the phone number for the Trans Lifeline. She announced that all proceeds from the sales will be split between the Trans Lifeline and GLAAD’s Transgender Media Program.

After just a few days, Morris revealed that she had raised over $100,000 for the causes.

Over $100K raised.



Have a great Labor Day weekend, lunatics. ?https://t.co/Xtru7LgHIP — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 3, 2022

Brandi Carlile and Jonathan Van Ness thanked Morris for her support

Morris earned support for her stance from fellow country music singer Brandi Carlile. “Bravo,” Carlile tweeted. “It’s when you selflessly bear another’s burden that you actually reflect God’s love. Way to not tolerate disgusting behavior. It’s tough…but good to see this hidden divide exposed in country music — let your little light shine.”



Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness also applauded Morris for standing up for trans children, and pointed out the reality of forced genital mutilation for intersex children. “Love to see allies,” Van Ness tweeted. “And to be clear, intersex kids which make up at least 2% of all kids face genital mutilation to enforce cisgender norms everyday.”

“While we are at it,” he continued, “trans young people under 18 almost never get surgical gender affirming surgeries. If they do and is a huge if — it happens it is with parental consent and loads of doctors. Hormone blockers are reversible. Let’s stop the transphobic nonsense.”

