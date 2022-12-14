Maren Morris Says Hate Toward Meghan Markle is ‘Unfathomable’ to Her: ‘Um, Have You Seen His Family?’

Reviews are mixed on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s candid Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan. But the Duchess of Sussex has a staunch defender in country star Maren Morris, who has confessed to having a “moderate fascination with the monarchy and the royals.”

Morris hopped on TikTok and explained she was baffled by all the hate explicitly directed at Meghan. But she argued it’s right in line with what’s happened to other women in the royal family throughout history.

Some other prominent voices generally disagree, with many accusing the royal couple of using their platform to complain. And one iconic host concluded that, so far, Harry & Meghan is “like the Kardashians except boring.”

(L) Maren Morris | Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty Images (R) Meghan Markle | Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly received $100 million from Netflix for record-breaker, ‘Harry & Meghan’

The Sussexes reportedly earned up to $100 million for a multi-year deal with Netflix. Notably, that number is unconfirmed. But the agreement is said to include the Harry & Meghan documentary series and similar specials, plus feature films, scripted shows, and children’s programs.

As for Harry & Meghan, the first episodes are already breaking records on the streaming platform. The Hollywood Reporter shared that the series “debuted as Netflix’s No. 1 series in the United Kingdom — where a number of press outlets slammed the series — and was a top 10 show in 85 countries.”

Furthermore, “Independent figures from the U.K. show the first episode had 2.4 million viewers there, the biggest single-day tally since Netflix joined U.K. ratings service Barb in October. The second episode had 1.5 million viewers and the third 800,000 on its first day.”

Maren Morris defends Meghan Markle against ‘unfathomable hatred’

Before watching Harry & Meghan, Morris hopped on TikTok to share some thoughts. “This profound hatred and annoyance at Meghan Markle specifically — mostly coming from women, I have to say — it’s unfathomable to me,” she explained.

“People are saying a woman should never take a man away from his family. That’s all that this is,” Morris noted before asking, “Um, have you seen his family?”

The “My Church” singer clarified, “I don’t know these people, and neither do you, but I do have a moderate fascination with the monarchy and the royals.”

She went on to say she didn’t understand “this very specific hatred” toward Meghan. “I just don’t. I never have,” she declared. She added the hate seems “mostly pointed at one woman,” noting that’s how it “mostly has [been] in history.”

Howard Stern slammed ‘Harry & Meghan’ as ‘painful to watch’

Morris didn’t critique the Harry & Meghan Netflix series since she hadn’t yet watched it, but other voices have weighed in. For instance, Howard Stern confessed on The Howard Stern Show that he had difficulty getting through the first episodes, adding he found it “troubling” (Mediaite).

The highly-paid radio host said, “It’s like the Kardashians except boring.”

“It’s been painful. … I wouldn’t stay with it, but my wife wants to watch it, so, you know, we have shows we watch, but they come off like such whiny b****. I gotta tell you, man, I just don’t get it,” Stern said.

Stern did have one note of pity, but only for Harry. He said he feels “bad for Prince Harry losing his mother” and noted, “So you got my empathy there.”