Many musical stars hail from the country music genre. Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, and Luke Bryan are just a handful of the talented country artists that continue to influence the sound and face of the beloved category.

Maren Morris | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Amongst the well-known country musicians is Texas native Maren Morris. Morris has been getting a lot of attention and press from her tour and, surprisingly enough, her son as well.

A closer look into Maren Morris’ personal life

Around the same time that Morris’ career took off, so did her love life. In July 2017, Morris got engaged to her boyfriend, Ryan Hurd. Sharing her passion for singing and songwriting, Hurd seemed absolutely perfect for Morris.

My baby boy is 2. ????? pic.twitter.com/E3gJGxSyVj — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 19, 2022

In March 2018, Hurd and Morris took their relationship to the next level when they made it official and got married. Two years later, the happily married couple welcomed their son, Hayes, into the world. As Morris’ son has grown, so has her career, and the two seem to be meshing together a little too well.

Maren Morris’ son loves being on the tour bus ‘a little too much’

Morris‘ recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live gave her fans and followers an inside look at what has been going on in the country star’s life. From pickleball to writing songs, Morris and late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel got into it.

While on air, Morris shared that her two-and-a-half-year-old son actually joined her on the tour bus. When Kimmel asked her how he liked it, some may have been surprised at Morris’ response. The country star revealed that her son likes the tour bus “a little too much.”

She went on to explain that some weekends she does have to leave him at home, and when Morris does, this leads her little one to have major FOMO. As Morris said, “he freaks out like he misses the road life. I don’t know what I’ve created.”

Though the working mom definitely appreciates his adaptability toward the tour bus, she recognizes this might not be your average two-year-old behavior.

Maren Morris’ career and highlights

?MINNEAPOLIS, MN?



3 shows left of the Humble Quest tour. ? pic.twitter.com/nDhQwxspGg — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) October 22, 2022

Morris‘ love for singing and music began at a young age. When she was 20, Morris decided to move to Nashville to pursue her dreams of becoming a country star.

Celebrated for her knack for songwriting, she found herself creating songs for icons like Kelly Clarkson. In 2016 Morris released her first album, Hero, and the star found herself with four Grammy nominations. Two of the album’s hits, “Hero” and “My Church,” landed number-one spots on the country charts.

In 2018, Morris found herself nominated for another Grammy for “I Could Use a Love Song.” The star’s sophomore album, Girl, came the following year. Growing in leaps and bounds, in 2021, Morris claimed the title of Female Artist of the Year at the ACMs.

This past year, Morris released her third album, Humble Quest. From the loss of her producer and friend to becoming a mom, there were many different elements at play when it came to Morris writing and creating Humble Quest. In an NPR interview, Morris explained,

“I feel like the making of this album, not that I would classify it as a pandemic record, but it was certainly created during one … I feel like I went through a ton of changes and deterioration and growth, and I had my son at the beginning of COVID. And so right after that, like, all touring got blown out for two years. It was sort of like me discovering this new part of myself as a mom – and at the same time losing a little bit of my identity as an artist, because I wasn’t able to work.”

Morris’ most recent tour kicked off in March of 2022, and the country singer seems to be emotional about the tour’s upcoming end. Biography has all of the details outlining Morris’ impressive and remarkable journey.

