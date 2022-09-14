Maren Morris Wrote Several Songs For the Hit Series ‘Nashville’ 

Before My Church won her a Grammy Award in 2017, Maren Morris wrote songs for other artists after landing in Nashville in 2014.

Wide Open Country and The List talk about the country music star’s influence on the hit show Nashville, which ran from 2012 to 2016 while chronicling the fictional lives and struggles of two up-and-coming stars who turn into rivals on the way to their way to the top.

Maren Morris wrote plenty of songs for the ‘Nashville’ soundtrack

Nashville was known for its drama as well as the soundtrack. The talented cast of actors were also great singers in their own right, some of them going on tour as a group to promote the show.

Morris wrote several songs for the series, including “Boomtown,” “Caged Bird,” “The Book,” and “Wake Up When It’s Over,” according to IMDb. She penned tracks for high-profile cast members like Connie Britton, Hayden Panettiere, Sam Palladio, Clare Bowen, and Will Chase.

They also showed up on soundtracks for the show, many of which are available for listening to on various music streaming services. Not one to rest on her laurels, following her time writing shows for Nashville, Morris chose to keep some of her songs for herself to record, because many of her songs are so personal for her.

Maren Morris has written songs for other big names

In 2014, Morris signed with a song publishing company to compose lyrics for big names in music. One of her first gigs in Nashville was “Last Turn Home” for Tim McGraw’s 2014 album Sundown Heaven Town. She met her future husband, Ryan Hurd, when writing this song.

A year later, she penned Second Wind to her repertoire on Kelly Clarkson’s album Piece by Piece. While she was writing hits for individual artists, Morris was also writing songs for the hit TV show Nashville.

Grammy award-winning Maren Morris continues to tour

?PORTLAND, OR?



Last show of a long month run and my cup is full. Thank you to @BrittNicx + @TheLoneBellow for closing this trip out with us.



To my fans & friends, oh my GOD have y’all held me through it. We’ll see you on the road in a couple weeks. pic.twitter.com/jnZc1Fciki — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) August 29, 2022

In the fall of 2022, the Grammy Award winner will wrap her Humble Quest tour in support of her new album. Then she’ll take a few months off before headlining the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Concert Series alongside En Vogue and Ellie Goulding as part of the premier LPGA event, according to Business Wire.

She’s also busy being a mom to 2-year-old Hayes Andrew Hurd, born in March 2020, after a grueling 30-hour labor and emergency C-section which Morris called “super hard.” She has had her little toddler on tour with her for a good portion of 2022 to make sure she spends time with Hayes.

She’s also fundraising for two transgender organizations, Trans Lifeline and the GLAAD Transgender Media Program, according to Taste of Country. The fundraiser started on Sept. 2 and raised more than $100,000 in a single day.

