Margaret Josephs Tried to Get ‘RHONJ’ Producers to Fire Jackie Goldschneider, According to Ex-BFF

Margaret Josephs’ former friend Laura Marasca Jensen revealed that Josephs tried to get Jackie Goldschneider fired from The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Jensen, who used to be close friends with Josephs said she confided in her, sharing that Josephs told RHONJ producers that Goldschneider was “weak” and “emotional.”

Jensen also said Josephs spread the rumor that Goldschneider was husband Evan’s second choice. And that he had dated her sister first. Goldschneider denied any truth to the rumor.

Margaret Josephs told ‘RHONJ’ producers that Jackie was ‘weak’

Jensen recalled having a conversation with Josephs about Goldschneider. “She would flat-out tell me that she would go to Bravo executives and say, ‘Jackie’s weak. She’s emotional. She’s not cut out to be on this show,'” Jensen said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider| Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

“I mean, she told me she said it,” she insisted. “These people know that it was said. So, you know, Jackie doesn’t wanna believe it. I’ve been told that she’s been confronted with it and she says, no, no, no, she’s, she’s just making this stuff up. I know no reason to make this stuff up.”

Margaret spread the rumor about Jackie and her sister too

Jensen said Josephs was planting the seeds for producers. “When you keep saying stuff about someone and then she had that terrible season, she was an emotional wreck on the show. Yeah, I dunno. You know, maybe they thought, oh maybe there is something to this,” she remarked.

“And then, she gets demoted to a friend,” Jensen added. “She told me she thought Jennifer was gonna get fired. She said she told executives that nobody wanted to film with Jennifer. That’s you trying to get someone fired.”

“Margaret started the whole rumor about Jackie and Evan,” she added. “She told me. I knew of it long before it was on the show. It was probably like two seasons before. And her telling me that Jackie and her sister had a terrible relationship. And she was thinking they might bring the sister on because the sister I think apparently knew this girl at the gym. There was a lot going on.”

Jackie and Margaret agree that Teresa Giudice needs a ‘pause’ from ‘RHONJ’

During Josephs and Goldschneider’s recent Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, they both agreed that Teresa Giudice should take a step away from RHONJ after Giudice called out Melissa Gorga’s daughter Antonia for not attending her daughter’s birthday party.

“I think that was not the best move,” Josephs said. Adding, “I think they need a big pause from each other.”

Goldschneider thinks Gorga and Giudice should go their separate ways. “Yeah, I think so. I don’t think they bring each other happiness,” she said.

Sources told Page Six that Giudice was “completely unhinged” and “out of control” at the RHONJ reunion. Also she was reportedly “nastier than ever” and “cursing” a lot and called Josephs a “f***ing whore.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.