Margot Robbie Once Ate an Absurd Amount of Spaghetti in 1 Hour

Margot Robbie has her fair share of talents. As an actor, she’s in pretty high demand around town in Hollywood. However, the Aussie is knowledgeable about other facets of the industry also. Back in 2014, she co-founded her own production company, LuckyChap entertainment. But the Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood star has some lesser-known talents also. For example, she once won an eating competition, putting away a staggering amount of spaghetti in just one hour.

Margot Robbie | Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Why Margot Robbie challenged her ‘Neighbours’ castmate to a spaghetti eating contest

Robbie doesn’t make it a secret that she has a bit of a competitive streak. In fact, her need to prove a point is what actually led to her eating an exorbitant amount of spaghetti. One day while on the set of the Australian soap opera, Neighbors, she got into an argument with her co-star and good friend. The pair were talking about their appetites and who ate more. However, when Robbie’s friend argued that he ate more because he was a guy, the Suicide Squad actor challenged him to a competition.

How much spaghetti did the actors consume in one hour?

While on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Robbie outlined the details of the eating competition. According to the producer, the person who could eat the most spaghetti bolognese in one hour would be declared the winner. Her coworkers were quick to place their bets and begin filming, and then Robbie and her friend got to chowing down.

RELATED: Margot Robbie On Filming Nude Scenes: ‘I Don’t Have a Lot of Modesty Left’

Robbie claims that the hour of eating spaghetti was “probably the most physically and mentally difficult thing I’ve ever done in my life.” However, after the 60 minutes were up, she was declared the winner. The actor had eaten a staggering 1.8 kg of spaghetti to her friend’s 1.3 kg. For those on the Imperial system, Robbie ate just under 4 pounds of spaghetti or roughly four boxes of pasta.

Robbie got very sick after winning the competition

After Robbie was declared the winner, she claims she earned a ton of respect from her fellow coworkers. “I won the pride of like all the crew, and it was a momentous moment,” Robbie declared. “It was beautiful.” But Robbie’s victorious feelings were pretty short-lived. Once she was called back to set, she found herself incapable of moving.

RELATED: Margot Robbie Credits Acrylic Nails For Her Character in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’

Robbie was rendered so incapable of working that the on-set nurse had to come and help her out. “She gave me whatever they give toddlers when they swallow poison,” Robbie admitted. “She was like, ‘Drink that, and you’ll spew in two seconds.'” And spew Robbie did. In just a few minutes, The Wolf of Wall Street alum was projectile vomiting. However, the actor seems to think the experience was well worth it to be declared the ultimate spaghetti champion.