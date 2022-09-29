Mariah Carey is Reportedly Unbothered by Nick Cannon’s Growing Family

Nick Cannon has seemingly taken the idea of “be fruitful and multiply” to the heart. The Wild N’ Out host currently has nine children. He is expecting babies number 10 and 11 this year. Despite being a father to multiples, Cannon has only married once. His ex-wife Mariah Carey is reportedly unbothered by him being a father nearly eleven times over.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon goof off on red carpet | Moises De Pena/WireImage

Mariah Carey reportedly has no feelings about Nick Cannon’s growing family

Cannon revealed this year that he’s expecting three additional children, bringing his total to eleven. Two of those children are with women he already has babies with. As the world continues trying to make sense of his lifestyle, sources say Carey doesn’t care.

Source: YouTube

“Mariah doesn’t keep up with Nick’s babies and baby mamas. There’s too many to keep up with!” a source said, per The Jasmine Brand. “She’s happy for him and wishes him the best…They still co-parent really well together and have a great relationship as co-parents.”

Carey and Cannon are parents to 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. The former pair were married from 2008 to 2016. It’s unclear if Carey and Cannon split because of his decision to forgo monogamy.

This isn’t the first time Mariah Carey has reportedly expressed her feelings about her ex’s unconventional lifestyle

Carey has reportedly told friends that she doesn’t pay much attention to Cannon’s lifestyle. Her priority is her nucleus family and ensuring that Cannon remains as active as possible in their twins’ lives.

Source: YouTube

“Mariah and Nick are really great co-parents and have a good relationship [and] friendship now, so any time Nick has exciting news to share, she’s just happy for him,” a source told Us Weekly. “They’re in a good place and they’re supportive of each other no matter what.”

The source added that Cannon is a great and present father to the twins. “As long as Roc and Roe are still very much a part of Nick’s life, which they are, and he gives them equal attention, that’s what she solely cares about,” the source continued. “They spend a lot of time with Nick and he seems to balance time well with all the children. It’s a lot to juggle and he has a lot on his plate, but at the end of the day, family comes first.”

Nick Cannon previously admitted he wants Mariah Carey back

Cannon has always maintained that Carey was a good wife and a great mother. In fact, he says he’d have her back if she gave him the chance. While speaking with The Hot Tee Talk Show, Cannon gushed over his ex. He even penned a song for Carey expressing his love for her when he was expecting his eighth child.

“That’s somebody I will always love,” he said of Carey. “I will never have a love like I had with Mariah. If I had the opportunity, if it could be the way that it was, I’m there. I was talking about the fantasy of it all. I was like, ‘Yo, if I could have that same vibe of where I was at that state in my life and that age, of course, I would do that all over again. But I’m not.”

But due to where he is in his life, he understands getting a second chance with Carey isn’t an option. “Clearly, there is a lot going on in my life now that’s completely different from that,” he joked. “Mariah don’t want me. I just show up will all my thousand kids, like, ‘Hey, I’m back.’” but he says they remain a family. “We’re still close friends, the best of friends, great parents together. I appreciate that time in my life,” he added.

